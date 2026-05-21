ISL 2026 Finale: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mumbai City, SC Delhi, All In Action As Matches Get Underway

The final day of the 2025–26 Indian Super League season is officially underway, with all four title contenders kicking off simultaneously at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, May 21.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant began the evening level on 23 points at the top of the table, while Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC started just one point behind on 22, setting up a dramatic end to the shortened single-leg ISL season.

The title race was thrown wide open after the Kolkata Derby ended 1-1 on May 17, with Jason Cummings scoring a late equaliser for Mohun Bagan shortly after Edmund Lalrindika had given East Bengal the lead. That result ensured both Kolkata clubs remained tied at the top while also keeping Punjab FC and Mumbai City alive in the championship hunt.

East Bengal currently hold the advantage on goal difference (+18), ahead of Mohun Bagan (+13), while Punjab FC (+8) and Mumbai City (+6) still remain within striking distance.

ALSO READ | Al Nassr vs Damac Live Streaming: Where To Watch As Ronaldo A Game Away From First Saudi Pro League Title

East Bengal take on Inter Kashi FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, knowing a victory would put them in strong position to secure their first national top-flight league title in more than two decades. However, their night has gotten off to a horror start with Inter Kashi scoring in the 14th minute. Alfred Planas managed to guide David Munoz's pinpoint chipped pass out of the back past Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to score the only goal of the night so far.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, host Sporting Club Delhi at Salt Lake Stadium and are expected to chase an aggressive victory as they attempt to overturn East Bengal's superior goal difference.

In New Delhi, Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC face off in what could become the decisive fixture of the night. The winner will remain in title contention if both Kolkata clubs fail to win their matches.

Jamshedpur FC also entered the evening mathematically alive in the race. Owen Coyle's side host Odisha FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, though their significantly inferior goal difference leaves them requiring an extraordinary combination of results to challenge for the title.

All four fixtures are being played simultaneously to maintain competitive fairness and prevent teams from adjusting their approach based on developments elsewhere.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Returns To Ranchi For Thumb Rehab, Could Return Only If CSK Reach IPL 2026 Playoffs

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.