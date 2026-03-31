Despite War, Iran Will Play World Cup 2026 Matches In US, Says FIFA's Gianni Infantino

Despite the ongoing war, FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday confirmed that Iran will play their 2026 World Cup matches in the US as scheduled.

Infantino's statement comes after the Iranian football federation revealed earlier this month that it was “negotiating” with FIFA to move its group-stage games from the US to Mexico due to the ongoing war involving the US-Israel and Iran. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had also indicated that his country was ready to host Iran's matches if required.

“The matches will take place where they are supposed to, according to the draw,” Infantino said.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, begins on June 11. At the World Cup, Iran are drawn in Group G alongside New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt. They begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by fixtures against Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles and Egypt on June 27 in Seattle.

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Iran's participation had been under scrutiny since the conflict with the US and Israel erupted on Feb. 28. Speaking at half-time during Iran's friendly against Costa Rica in Turkey, Infantino also reassured that the team's presence at the tournament is not in doubt.

“Iran will be at the World Cup. That's why we're here,” he told AFP.

“They're a very strong team. I'm very happy. I've seen the players and spoken to the coach, so everything is fine,” Infantino added. Interestingly, he arrived at the venue unannounced.

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