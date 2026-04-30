IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Loses His Cool After Jason Holder's Low Catch Ends Rajat Patidar's Stay Vs GT — Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bowled out for the first time in IPL 2026 as Gujarat Titans restricted the defending champions to just 155 in 19.2 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, April 30.

Among the 10 dismissals on the night, one in particular didn't sit well with Virat Kohli, who was caught having an animated discussion with the fourth official stationed outside the boundary ropes.

The dismissal was that of RCB captain Rajat Patidar who was adjudged caught out after an excellent low take by Jason Holder in the 8th over.

Patidar, looking to steady the innings after a brisk start, top-edged a pull off Arshad Khan towards deep square leg, where Holder sprinted across to his right and held on to a low one-handed diving catch despite Kagiso Rabada closing in to take it himself.

With the catch taken very close to the ground, the on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs. Multiple replays were examined to determine whether Holder had his fingers cleanly underneath the ball.

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The third umpire eventually ruled it a fair catch.

The decision did not sit well with Kohli.

Watching from the dugout, Kohli immediately reacted, visibly convinced that the ball had brushed the turf. He was caught on camera engaged in an animated exchange with the fourth umpire, repeatedly gesturing towards the replay screens and questioning the call.

Here's a look at the incident that triggered Kohli's outburst at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kohli didn't look convinced even after he returned to his seat in dugout.

Virat Kohli is unhappy with the decision by the third umpire on the catch of Rajat Patidar ❌



Out or not-out - What are your thoughts? 👀 #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/3ItI5ZngJP — Hassi (@hass_1707) April 30, 2026

The dismissal also proved a turning point in RCB's innings.

Earlier, RCB had raced out of the blocks after being put in to bat. Kohli himself set the tone with a rapid 28 off 13 balls, welcoming Rabada into the attack with five back-to-back boundaries in the 2nd over. Kohli also lifted Mohammed Siraj for a six in the next over but RCB lost both openers in the span of six deliveries.

Siraj got rid of Jacob Bethell (5) before Rabada returned to have his revenge on Kohli who lost his shape when looking to pull only to find the man at midwicket.

Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal didn't let the momentum drop through the middle overs with a fluent 44-run partnership for the third wicket.

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However, once the top order was broken, the innings unravelled quickly under sustained pressure from the Gujarat Titans attack.

Arshad Khan led the charge with figures of 3/22, while Rashid Khan was at his lethal best, finishing with 2/19.

Holder, apart from the contentious catch, also picked up 2/29, while Mohammed Siraj (1/38) and Kagiso Rabada (1/44) chipped in with a wicket each as RCB were bowled out for the first time this season.

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