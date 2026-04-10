IPL 2026: RR Vs RCB Delayed By Rain In Guwahati, Toss Delayed To 8 PM As Weather Disrupts Clash

Persistent rain in Guwahati delayed the start of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 clash, with match officials now targeting an 8 PM IST Toss to ensure a full 20-over contest.

Showers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium forced covers to remain on the square and outfield at the scheduled start time, pushing back proceedings in a crucial IPL fixture between two unbeaten teams.

Ground staff had been actively working to ensure the ground is ready for play as soon as the showers abated, with the Umpires happy after a quick inspection to declare a revised Toss time.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest update, Guwahati is expected to witness “partly to generally cloudy sky” conditions with a strong possibility of rain and thunderstorms throughout the evening window.

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The forecast had specifically indicated rain/thundershower activity between 2:30 PM and 8:30 PM IST, which have directly impacted the start of the match.

However, the current weather data for Guwahati indicates that conditions are improving at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, providing a window for the RR vs. RCB clash to proceed.

RR and RCB have both made winning starts to the season, with the Royals sitting at the top with three wins out of three while defending champions RCB are third with two victories.

The Riyan Parag-led side have convincingly defeated Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. RCB meanwhile have registered commanding wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK in their first two matches of the season.

If the weather allows for a result to be reached at Guwahati, then one of these two teams will see their unbeaten tag snatched away from them at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

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