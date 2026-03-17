IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Trains In Top Shape As Mumbai Indians Eye Record Sixth Trophy — Watch

Mumbai Indians' (MI) pursuit of a record sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) crown is gathering steam with Rohit Sharma returning to training on March 16, showing off a much leaner and fitter frame as he took part in a net session.

Mumbai are currently the joint-most successful IPL team with five titles. This season they'll be gunning to go one better than Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rohit's arrival in top shape signals the squad is focused on ending their five-year-long trophy drought.

MI haven't won the title since 2020 when Rohit captained the side, finishing as the top-scorer in the final with 68 runs.

Since then the franchise have gone trophyless, with Hardik Pandya coming in to take over at the helm in 2024, ending Rohit's 11-year tenure as captain.

Last season was frustrating for Rohit, who was often used as an Impact Player and subbed out to accommodate an extra bowler.

Speaking about that move, coach Mahela Jayawardene admitted that it was aimed at managing some niggles the opener had picked up.

"The way we managed him last year, he had a few niggles as well so we needed to manage that. The thing is, he is still making a huge impact on the team, whether he is on the field or not. But definitely, this year, I want to keep him more on the field as much as I can," the coach said.

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Rohit's return in top shape for pre-season camp, shows he's determined to hit the ground running. His retirement from Tests and T20I also means he comes into the tournament much fresher than in recent years, having enjoyed India's recent T20 World Cup winning campaign from the comfort of the stands, in his new role as official ICC Ambassador.

Last season, Rohit scored 418 runs in 15 matches as MI made it to the playoffs, finishing fourth in the table. The team managed to reach Qualifier 2, but were knocked out by Punjab Kings.

This time around, Rohit will be looking to breach the 500-run mark, a feat he hasn't managed since the 2013 season.

He looked in great spirits in training, having just returned back from Maldives where he was spotted on vacation with his family.

The ‘Hitman' was seen trolling Shardul Thakur in the #MIDaily video, addressing his fellow teammate as “Coach” before reminding him to “Come on time men.” to which Thakur replied, “Time se pehle aaya hu (I've come before time)”

ʜɪᴛᴍᴀɴ joins the squad ahead of the new season in today's #MIDaily! ???? pic.twitter.com/5KH5rRR8CM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 17, 2026

In another clip, Rohit is seen effortlessly depositing a full length delivery from Thakur into the stands before shouting out to imaginary spectators to, “Catch it, In the stands!”

Shaana and Lord's banter is already here ???? pic.twitter.com/8SZHCH0hit — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 17, 2026

Thakur can be seen helplessly throwing his arms in the air in mock surrender with a big smile plastered on his face.

With Rohit returning fitter, more involved, and clearly enjoying his cricket, MI's title push may be built not just on form, but on a renewed sense of energy that the 'Hitman' brings to the squad.

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