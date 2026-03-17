Neymar's Last Dance? Can Brazil Icon Still Script One Final Comeback For World Cup?

In international football, where the margin for error is razor thin and preparation time is scarce, achieving the right balance between individual brilliance while collective effort is never easy.

And when you have one of the world's most influential athletes, who has for over a decade embodied the attacking flair that has been the hallmark of the Selecao but now finds himself on the periphery of that very team, achieving that balance becomes all the more difficult.

However, with Brazil entering a new tactical era under Carlo Ancelotti, all eyes are on whether the Italian can find a way to give Neymar 'One Last Dance' with the Brazilian national team at the FIFA World Cup 2026. On March 16, when Ancelotti named his squad for upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia, Neymar's absence was the headline.

These two games will give the players one last chance to impress the Italian before the final squad for the World Cup is announced. The Brazil World Cup squad is expected to be announced in May, after which Brazil is scheduled to play a friendly against Panama on May 31 and against Egypt on June 6 before the tournament kicks off.

When asked about Neymar's omission, Ancelloti's explanation was direct. "Neymar can be at the World Cup if he's 100%. I didn't call him up because he's not 100%."

The decision follows the latest setback for Neymar, who has had a troubled start to 2026 with Santos FC. He missed a game against Mirassol on March 11 due to muscle fatigue. Crucially, it was a game that Ancelotti himself had reportedly attended to watch the 34-year-old in action.

Reacting to his latest omission from the national squad, Neymar said, "I'm upset. But there's still one final call-up left and the dream still lives on." His comments coming during a live broadcast of a Kings League Brazil game, gives fans some hope of a dream comeback in the famous canary yellow jersey.

However, for a player once considered undroppable, the latest snub will signal a clear shift in the team's approach where reputation carries no weight.

A New-Look Selecao To End 24-Year World Cup Drought

Brazil's evolution under Ancelotti appears deliberate. With players like Vinícius Jr., Raphinha and rising star Endrick, the team is transitioning toward a high-intensity, pressing style, one that prioritises mobility and collective defensive work rate as much as attacking flair. In that structure, a non-fit Neymar becomes a tactical burden rather than a guaranteed asset.

It also marks a broader philosophical shift in the team's psyche. Brazil no longer needs to be built around a single creative focal point with the collective carrying the weight of the team.

A Legendary Career In Numbers

Despite his current situation, Neymar remains one of the most decorated players of his generation. The Brazilian has lifted over 30 major trophies during his time across FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Santos, including the Copa Libertadores (2011), UEFA Champions League (2015) and multiple League titles in Spain, France and Brazil.

He is also Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, surpassing 'The King' Pelé. Neymar has also won an Olympic Gold with Brazil in Rio 2016.

He is also one of only four players to have scored 100+ goals for three top-division clubs, achieving the milestone for Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Isidro Langara, Romario and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only other players on that list.

Yet, for all the numbers, one achievement remains elusive, a World Cup title.

The Race Against Time

The timeline now is brutally simple. Brazil's final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be announced in May, which means Neymar has roughly two months, effectively around eight league games with Santos, to prove his fitness.

So far in 2026, Neymar has made just four appearances since mid-February, worryingly displaying a visible lack of explosiveness in recent matches. The Brazilian played the full 90 minutes in Santos' last game against Corinthians on March 16, but managed just two shots and finished without a goal or assist.

He is also reportedly on a "load management" plan due to recurring muscle issues, which signals his recent dip is not just down to form but a battle against his own body. Even if Neymar regains fitness, the role he returns to may not be the one he left behind.

Retirement On The Horizon?

Neymar himself has signalled that the end may be near for him.

In a recent interview, he admitted that retirement as early as December 2026 is a possibility, with his decision tied closely to whether he makes the World Cup squad and how his body holds up.

If he fails to make the World Cup squad in May, it would almost certainly mark the end of his international career and possibly accelerate the conclusion of his club journey as well.

Neymar hasn't played for Brazil since 2023, when he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in a 2-0 loss against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier.

After spending over a decade as Brazil's reference point, the player through whom everything flowed. Now, for the first time, Brazil appear ready to move forward without him.

The final chapter, however, has not been written yet as Neymar's World Cup dream continues to hang in the balance. His fate this time no longer depends on his brilliance, but by the resilience he can show from now until May.

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