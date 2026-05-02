West Bengal Election Results 2026: How To Check? Date, Time, Where To Watch — Full Guide

The West Bengal Assembly elections for all 294 seats were conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The state witnessed a high voter turnout of 92.47% which is being described as the highest participation since Independence.

With voting now complete, attention has fully shifted to the counting day. The final results will decide whether Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee continues its long rule in the state or if the BJP manages to form the government for the first time.

West Bengal 2026 Exit Poll Results: What Different Surveys Indicate

After voting concluded in West Bengal, several exit poll agencies released their predictions but the results are far from uniform.

Praja Polls has projected a strong performance for BJP by suggesting that the party could secure anywhere between 178 and 210 seats.

ALSO READ: Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates: Phase Two Voting Concludes; Bengal, Assam, TN Projections To Be Out Shortly

Matrize has presented a more balanced picture. It predicted that BJP may win around 146 to 161 seats while TMC could secure between 125 and 140 seats.

Similarly, the P-Marq exit poll also indicates a competitive contest. According to its estimates, the BJP is likely to win between 150 and 175 seats while TMC may get around 118 to 138 seats.

On the other hand, Axis My India did not release its exit poll data for West Bengal. The organisation stated that a large section of respondents refused to participate in the survey which made the sample insufficient for reliable projections.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee's TMC Vs BJP — Eight Exit Polls, Eight Stories. Who Has The Edge In West Bengal?

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Who Won In 2021?

In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, TMC won by securing 215 seats out of 294. The BJP became the main opposition with 77 seats while Congress and Left parties failed to win any seats.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Date

The official counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Time

Vote counting will begin at 8 a.m. on the counting day and results will start coming in gradually throughout the day.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: How To Check

You can follow the election results in real time through these platforms:

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West Bengal Election Results 2026: Where To Watch

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