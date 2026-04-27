IPL 2026 Points Table: Rinku Singh Drags KKR Off Bottom With All-Round Show In Super Over Win vs LSG

Rinku Singh capped off a remarkable all-round performance by scoring the winning boundary in the Super Over, to seal Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Lucknow Super Giants and lift them off the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.

Chasing just 2 runs in the Super Over, Rinku finished the game instantly, finding the boundary off the very first ball to complete a dramatic turnaround after KKR had been under pressure for most of the contest.

The match had earlier swung wildly in the final over of LSG's chase. With 8 runs needed off 3 balls, Rinku held his nerve in the deep to dismiss Himmat Singh with a sharp catch, his fourth of the game at that point. However, with 7 needed off the final delivery, Mohammed Shami forced a Super Over by smashing Kartik Tyagi for a six.

In the Super Over, Sunil Narine delivered under pressure, conceding just 1 run before castling Nicholas Pooran and then getting rid of Aiden Markram via a relay catch involving Rovman Powell and once again Rinku, to leave KKR with the lowest Super Over target in IPL history.

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Earlier, it was Rinku who had kept KKR in the contest with the bat. Walking in at 31/4, he anchored the innings before accelerating at the death. The 28-year-old finished with 83* off 51 balls, his highest T20 score, coming at a strike-rate of 162.74 with 7 fours and 5 sixes and featured a decisive late surge of 40 runs off his final 11 deliveries.

Rinku smashed four back-to-back sixes against Digvesh Rathi in the final over, to lift KKR to 155/7, a total that had looked unlikely at one point after Mohsin Khan's career-best figures of 5/23 had KKR reeling at 93/7 in the 15th over.

There was also a rare moment in the first innings when Angkrish Raghuvanshi became only the fourth batter to be given out for obstructing the field, after Shami's throw struck him as he was retreating to the safety of the crease.

The result sees KKR climb off the bottom spot of the table and keep their campaign alive, while LSG replace them after their sixth defeat from eight games.

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 7 6 0 1 13 1.333 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 7 5 2 0 10 1.101 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 5 3 0 10 0.815 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 5 3 0 10 0.602 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.184 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

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