IPL 2026 Points Table: RCB Consolidate 2nd Spot After 9 Wicket-Win Over DC, Who Stay 7th

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) extended their strong run in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a commanding nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Opting to bowl first, RCB's pace attack ran riot as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) shared seven wickets, with Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya chipping in to bundle Delhi out for just 75 in just 16.3 overs.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Reach 9,000 Runs In IPL History As RCB Thrash DC

Chasing a modest target, RCB wrapped up the game in just 6.3 overs. Devdutt Padikkal led the charge with an unbeaten 34 off 13 balls, while Jacob Bethell (20 off 11) and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 23 off 15 balls ensured an early finish to the game, sealing a dominant victory with minimal fuss.

The victory has taken the defending champions to the second spot in the IPL points table. Here is a look at the standings after Match 39:

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Punjab Kings (PBKS) 7 6 0 1 13 1.333 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 8 6 2 0 12 1.919 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 5 3 0 10 0.815 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 5 3 0 10 0.602 Gujarat Titans (GT) 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 3 5 0 6 -1.060 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals All Out For 75 Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Check 10 Lowest Scores In IPL History

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.