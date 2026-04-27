Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

IPL 2026 Points Table: RCB Consolidate 2nd Spot After 9 Wicket-Win Over DC, Who Stay 7th

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood played key role in dismantling DC for just 75 in 16.3 overs. RCB then chased down the total in 6.3 overs.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
IPL 2026 Points Table: RCB Consolidate 2nd Spot After 9 Wicket-Win Over DC, Who Stay 7th
Bhuvneshwar Kumar had sensational figures of 3/5 in his three overs.
Photo Source: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) extended their strong run in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a commanding nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Opting to bowl first, RCB's pace attack ran riot as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) shared seven wickets, with Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya chipping in to bundle Delhi out for just 75 in just 16.3 overs.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Reach 9,000 Runs In IPL History As RCB Thrash DC

Chasing a modest target, RCB wrapped up the game in just 6.3 overs. Devdutt Padikkal led the charge with an unbeaten 34 off 13 balls, while Jacob Bethell (20 off 11) and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 23 off 15 balls ensured an early finish to the game, sealing a dominant victory with minimal fuss.

The victory has taken the defending champions to the second spot in the IPL points table. Here is a look at the standings after Match 39:

Teams Matches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultsPointsNet Run Rate
Punjab Kings (PBKS)7601131.333
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)8620121.919
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)8530100.815
Rajasthan Royals (RR)8530100.602
Gujarat Titans (GT)84408-0.475
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 83506-0.121
Delhi Capitals (DC) 83506-1.060
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 82515-0.751
Mumbai Indians (MI)72504-0.736
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 82604-1.106

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals All Out For 75 Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Check 10 Lowest Scores In IPL History

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

RBI Asks Banks To Report Overseas Rupee OTC Derivative Contracts To CCIL

RBI Asks Banks To Report Overseas Rupee OTC Derivative Contracts To CCIL

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source