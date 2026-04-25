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IPL 2026 Points Table: PBKS Pull Off Record 265 Chase Despite KL Rahul's 152* For DC

Punjab Kings extended their lead at the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table with a record-breaking T20 chase against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: PBKS Pull Off Record 265 Chase Despite KL Rahul's 152* For DC
The PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya scored 116/0 in the Powerplay, the second-highest in IPL history.
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Punjab Kings scripted a historic win in IPL 2026, completing the highest successful run chase in T20 history to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 25. Chasing 265, PBKS got to the target with remarkable ease, needing just 18.5 overs to turn what appeared a match-winning total into another regulation chase.

Earlier, DC produced a dominant first-innings display after opting to bat, piling up 264/2, the highest total of the season so far. KL Rahul anchored the effort with an unbeaten 152* off 67 balls, while Nitish Rana struck 91 off 44, as the pair added 220 runs for the second wicket, a record partnership for DC for any wicket. 

Rahul's innings was also the highest individual IPL score by an Indian batter, and third highest overall, behind only Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*). 

Punjab's response was immediate and overwhelming. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya raced to 116/0 in the Powerplay, the second-highest in IPL history, effectively dismantling the chase inside six overs.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: KL Rahul's Record-Shattering 152 Powers Delhi Capitals To Season-High Score Of 264/2

Prabhsimran led the assault with 76 off 26 balls, bringing up an 18-ball fifty and targeting Mukesh Kumar in a 28-run over. Arya matched the tempo with 43 off 17, with both openers hitting a symmetrical five sixes before falling in quick succession to Kuldeep Yadav.

Despite losing three quick wickets in the middle overs, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer ensured there were no further setbacks. He remained unbeaten on 71 off 36 balls, pacing the chase masterfully and capitalising on a reprieve given by Karun Nair who dropped him in the 15th over. 

Iyer together with Shashank Singh (19* off 10 balls), carried his team home to extend their lead at the top of the IPL points table. Last season's runners-up have been the pace-setters this term and remain the only team yet to taste defeat. 

DC meanwhile remain in seventh, with four defeats and three wins from seven games. 

Here's how the IPL 2026 points table stands after DC vs PBKS: 

PosTeamsPlWLNRPtsNRR
1Punjab Kings (PBKS)7601131.333
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)7520101.101
3Rajasthan Royals (RR)7520100.79
4Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)743080.82
5Chennai Super Kings (CSK)734060.118
6Delhi Capitals (DC)73406-0.184
7Gujarat Titans (GT)73406-0.79
8Mumbai Indians (MI)72504-0.736
9Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)72504-1.277
10Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)71513-0.879

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi Leaves The Field In Ambulance After Distressing Head Injury In DC vs PBKS Clash

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