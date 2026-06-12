Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

HPCL, BPCL, IOCL Shares Rally 3% As Brent Crude Falls To $86/Barrel

Brent crude fell nearly 2% at the open to $88.79 a barrel after ending the previous session at a two-month low, and is now trading at $86.70. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
HPCL, BPCL, IOCL Shares Rally 3% As Brent Crude Falls To $86/Barrel
Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
--
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
--
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
--

Oil marketing stocks traded higher in Friday morning trade, after brent crude prices slipped to $86 per barrel. This is after US President Donald Trump said a peace agreement with Iran could be signed as soon as this weekend, raising hopes that disruptions to Middle Eastern energy supplies may eventually ease.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) emerged as the top performer among the state-run refiners, rising 3.84% to Rs 297.35, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) gained 3.66% to Rs 379.10, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) advanced 2.56% to Rs 137.67.

Add image caption here

Brent crude fell nearly 2% at the open to $88.79 a barrel after ending the previous session at a two-month low, and is now trading at $86.70. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Jump 7% In Trade - What's Fueling The Rally?

IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Jump 7% In Trade - What's Fueling The Rally?

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source