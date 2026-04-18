IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Returns To Nets, CSK Comeback Edges Closer After Injury Layoff - Watch

Chennai Super Kings' talismanic former captain MS Dhoni hasn't featured at all in IPL 2026, having suffered a calf strain during pre-season training. The 44-year-old seems close to making his comeback, after being spotted in the nets ahead of CSK's next outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK's medical team had adapted a ‘zero-risk' policy for Dhoni's recovery with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter skipping the initial away trips to Bengaluru and Guwahati to avoid the strain of travel and focussing on rehab at Chepauk.

His appearance in Hyderabad marks the first time that Dhoni has travelled with the squad for an away assignment this season.

Watch the IPL legend in full flow during practice at Hyderabad below:

A beautiful, everyday reminder of the things we just love to see! 💛



Just MS Dhoni doing his thing in the nets 🏏#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #SRHvCSK | @ChennaiIPL | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/pKLBKvTHSR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2026



While Dhoni was seen batting fluently in the nets, the final checkpoint for his return will remain his readiness to handle the physical demands of wicketkeeping across a full match. Unless the veteran takes on more of an ‘Impact Player' role with Sanju Samson continuing to keep wickets.

Dhoni's return is expected to have a direct impact on CSK's balance. The side has lacked a settled finisher in the lower order, with responsibilities largely falling on Shivam Dube and a rotating supporting cast. Dhoni's presence is likely to provide structure to the closing overs, an area where CSK have struggled this season.

The former captain's cricketing smarts will also prove handy for CSK, easing decision-making pressure on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in high-pressure phases.

While today's game against SRH (April 18) might come slightly too soon for a starting spot, the internal target for his return will be the April 23 clash against historic rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

CSK's next home assignment is on April 26 vs Gujarat Titans, where fans will be eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their ‘Thala' in action.

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