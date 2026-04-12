IPL 2026 LSG v GT: Lucknow Weather Forecast Ahead Of Showdown At Ekana Cricket Stadium

Match 19 of 2026 Indian Premier League will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans on Sunday at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG are fifth on the IPL points table with two wins and a loss from three matches. Meanwhile GT have endeared two losses and managed just one win.

This is a day fixture and the match will commence at 3.30 pm IST.

As the two teams build up for this crucial fixture here is a look at Lucknow's weather forecast for today:

According to India Meteorological Department, Lucknow will have clear sky with strong winds during the day time. The maximum expected temperature will be 36°C while the minimum temperature will be around 20°C . The rains are unlikely to affect the match as according to Accuweather Probability of Precipitation is 0%.

Also Read: IPL 2026: The Ghost 'Debut' Of Praful Hinge, Does It Count For The Vidarbha Pacer?

PBKS remain unbeaten, CSK notch first win of the season

Saturday saw Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh while Chennai Super Kings faced Delhi Capitals in Chennai.

Fifties from Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer ensured that Punjab chased down the target of 220 with 6 wickets remaining. With three wins and one match that ended in no result, the 2025 finalists are unbeaten this season.

Later in the day, Sanju Samson struck the season's first hundred as he played an unbeaten knock of 115 in 58 deliveries. His century powered CSK to a score of 212/2. Delhi were bowled out on 189, handing the five-time champions there first win of the season.

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