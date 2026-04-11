IPL 2026: The Ghost 'Debut' Of Praful Hinge, Does It Count For The Vidarbha Pacer?

Praful Hinge's introduction to the Indian Premier League followed an unusual script on Saturday, April 11, one that raises the question of whether or not his ‘debut' even counted. The 24-year-old Vidarbha pacer was named in the Playing XI by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kisan, but ended up being replaced by Jaydev Unadkhat in the second innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan had confirmed at the toss that Hinge would make his IPL debut, replacing Unadkat. The call signalled a bold move, handing a largely red-ball specialist his first opportunity in the shortest format.

But the plan did not survive the innings break.

After SRH posted 219/6, conditions at the New Chandigarh surface seemed to promt a reassessment. With the pitch expected to grip and slow down, the management opted for experience against Punjab Kings' aggressive batting unit.

When the bowling innings began, SRH used their Impact Player slot to bring Unadkat back into the XI with the experienced 34-year-old taking over bowling duties instead of handing Hinge his cap moment.

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The consequence was procedural, but stark. Hinge, despite being named in the XI at the toss, never entered the field.

Under IPL playing conditions, a player's debut is only recognised once they take part in the match, either by batting, bowling, or fielding. Hinge did none.

On paper, the debut never happened, with the IPL website reflecting the same.

The episode underscores the growing tactical weight of the Impact Player rule, which allows teams to effectively revise their XI after assessing match conditions.

In this case, it gazumped a pre-match decision and a debut announcement at the mid-innings break.

For Hinge, it was a reminder of the format's demands. The youngster has built his reputation in red-ball cricket, picking up 27 wickets in 10 Ranji Trophy matches this season at an average of 26.67.

His T20 exposure, however, remains limited to a single Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy appearance. Returning figures of 1/23 in four overs for Vidarbha against Andhra Pradesh.

Having picked him up for a base price of Rs 30 lakh, coupled with his limited experience in the shortest format, SRH's hesitation to use the bowler in a high-scoring game seems reasonable, however the optics remain unusual.

The decision didn't go the visiting team's way either, with PBKS chasing down 220 with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

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