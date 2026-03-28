IPL 2026: Bangladesh Lifts Ban On Broadcast — What Changes And Where Cricket Fans Can Watch Matches Live

Just hours before the first ball is delivered in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bangladesh has lifted its ban on the tournament's telecast and promotion, signalling a thawing of relationships with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The ban was imposed earlier this year by Bangladesh's previous interim government after the BCCI had instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman due to escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The decision had effectively blocked one of the most-watched sporting properties in the country, disrupting advertising flows and viewership demand.

Policy Reversal Ahead Of Season Start

On March 28, newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan confirmed that all restrictions had been withdrawn. The new administration framed the decision as a shift in approach, stating it did not want to “mix politics with sport” and would instead view the IPL through a commercial lens.

The timing is significant. The reversal came on the day of the tournament's opening fixture, allowing broadcasters to resume feeds without missing the start of the season.

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Wider Implications

The decision carries both economic and diplomatic weight.

For broadcasters and cable operators, the IPL's return restores a key revenue stream driven by advertising and subscription demand. From a cricketing standpoint, the move is being interpreted as an early sign of improving relations between the BCCI and BCB.

Fan engagement is another immediate beneficiary. The IPL consistently ranks among the most-followed sporting events in Bangladesh outside of the national team's fixtures.

Where To Watch IPL 2026 In Bangladesh

With restrictions lifted, access has been restored across platforms:

Television: Star Sports Network (including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select) is now cleared for nationwide cable distribution.

Local Broadcasters: No domestic channel had secured rights during the ban period, but the government has indicated it is open to mid-season licensing for networks such as GTV or T Sports.

Digital Platforms: Streaming options are expected via regional apps like Toffee and Rabbitholebd but are subject to rights arrangements. Disney+ Hotstar remains the primary global streaming platform, accessible through applicable regional packages.

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