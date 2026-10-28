India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd ODI

India Women will take on Zimbabwe Women in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, October 28, at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

The Smriti Mandhana-led Indian side has already secured the series after winning the first two matches. India registered a nine-wicket victory in the opening ODI before recording a comprehensive 121-run win in the second match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

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The hosts will now look to complete a clean sweep, while Zimbabwe will aim to end the series with a consolation win.

India have enjoyed the perfect series till now, as their batters and bowlers delivering consistent performances across the first two matches.

The final encounter will also give the hosts an opportunity to maintain their momentum and assess their combinations.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Date And Time

The Third ODI between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. IST, while the Toss will take place at 1:30 p.m. IST.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Venue

The third ODI will take place at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara in Gujurat.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Form guide (most recent first)

India: W-W-L-L-L

Zimbabwe: L-L-L-W-L

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women third ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd ODI: Live Telecast Details

The live telecast of the third ODI match between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare and Jintimani Kalita.

Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo (captain), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha and Sharne Mayers.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Series So Far

India have dominated the three-match ODI series, winning both opening encounters to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the first ODI, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 197 in 49.5 overs. India chased down the target in 27.1 overs, losing just one wicket. Pratika Rawal scored an unbeaten 100, while Shafali Verma contributed a half-century to guide the hosts to a comfortable victory.

The second ODI saw India produce an even stronger performance with the bat. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 126, while Deepti Sharma added a century as India posted 328/6 in their 50 overs.

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Zimbabwe struggled to keep up with the required scoring rate and were bowled out for 207 in 48.5 overs. India won the match by 121 runs, sealing the series with one game remaining.

With the series already decided, India will look to finish on a high, while Zimbabwe will hope to produce a more competitive performance in the final encounter.

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