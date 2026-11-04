India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

India and New Zealand will face each other in the first ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

The Shubman Gill-led side will begin the ODI leg of their New Zealand tour after winning the five-match T20I series 3-2.

However, the visitors will be looking to bounce back after losing the final two matches of the T20I series against the Black Caps.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Duleep Trophy Vice-Captaincy At 15: 'Too Early'

The opening ODI will also mark the return of two veteran Indian batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to action in the 50-over format. Both players will be looking to make an impact as India begin their preparations for the upcoming ODI assignments.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side in the first three matches of the ODI series, while Shreyas Iyer is set to take over the captaincy for the final two games.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be led by Mitchell Santner and will look to make the most of their home conditions as they aim to begin the series with a win.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Date And Time

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, November 4, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 a.m. IST.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Venue

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live Telecast

The India vs New Zealand 1ST ODI will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live on the SonyLIV website and app with an active subscription.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 123

India: 63

New Zealand: 52

Tie: 1

No Result: 7

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Auqib Nabi, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

ALSO READ: Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From International Cricket, Ends 14-Year Australia Career

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Full Schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI November 4 Auckland 7:30 AM 2nd ODI November 7 Wellington 7:30 AM 3rd ODI November 10 Hamilton 7:30 AM 4th ODI November 13 Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM 5th ODI November 15 Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.