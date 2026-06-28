IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup: Live Streaming, Probable XI & Head-to-Head Record

The Indian and Australian women's cricket teams will lock horns in the final group stage match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at Lord's, which has witnessed several iconic matches over the years.



Australia have managed to win four successive matches in the group stage. They are the Group A table toppers, and their net run rate means the Sophie Molineux-led side will likely qualify for the next stage of the tournament even if they lose the fixture.

India's Semi-Final Qualification Scenario

As for India, a defeat against South Africa dampened their semi-final hopes, making this fixture nothing short of a do-or-die situation. If India win against Australia, and South Africa lose to Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will automatically proceed to the next stage.



If South Africa win, India will exit the tournament post a defeat against Australia. Otherwise, the net run rate may be the deciding factor.

Where Do India and Australia Stand In Group A Points Table?

Australia are at the top spot, with 8 points in 4 games. India occupy the second position with 6 points in 4 matches.

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India's Previous Match

India managed to maintain the second spot in the points table with a win over Bangladesh, thanks in large part to the efforts of spinners Sree Charani and Radha Yadav. Their combined five-wicket haul restricted Bangladesh to 138.



Opener Shafali Verma led the charge, notching the second fastest fifty in Women's T20 World Cup in 29 balls.

Australia's Previous Match

Ellyse Perry's quickfire 71 off 48 helped Australia beat Pakistan by a whopping 113 runs. Perry and Georgia Voll managed to steady the innings, taking their team to a score of 199. In response, Pakistan were no match for Australia's bowling line-up. Sophie Molineux, Perry and Annabel Sutherland took two wickets each, while Georgia Wareham scalped one. Pakistan were bundled out for 86.



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India Vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Date And Time

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Sunday, June 28 from 7 pm IST.

India Vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Venue

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at Lord's, London.

India Vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India Vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match on the JioHotstar website and app.

India Vs Australia Women T20I: Head To Head

India Won: 9

Australia Won: 27

No Result: 1

Draw: 1

India Vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Likely Playing XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma



Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

India Vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav



Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

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