Women's T20 WC 2026 Semi-Final Qualification Scenario: Which Teams Are Still In Contention For The Next Stage?

The semi-final stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is fast approaching. While hosts England have already qualified for the next stage of the tournament, other teams are still vying for a spot in the semis.



The weekend will be crucial for several squads, including India, South Africa, West Indies and New Zealand. Australia, who have won all of their games so far, will be looking to seal the deal when they face India on Sunday.



Pakistan, Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland and Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the tournament. Fatima Sana-led Pakistan were the first team to be eliminated from the competition after failing to win in any of their first four matches. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka became the latest team to be eliminated from the competition despite West Indies' shocking loss against Ireland in the penultimate match of Group B.



Australia Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

4 matches | 8 points | NRR +4.724



Australia started the tournament with a dominating 65-run win over South Africa. Since then, they have managed to maintain their winning momentum, with victories over Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.



Australia will play their final group stage game against India on Sunday. Even if they lose the game, the Sophie Molineux-led side can progress to the semis due to their superior run rate.



India Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

4 matches | 6 points | NRR +2.268



India managed to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a win over Bangladesh. They now need to beat Australia to make it to the next level. If both India and South Africa win their last games, the entry to the semis will be decided on the basis of net run rate. India have a slight advantage over South Africa in this respect, but winning margins on Sunday may change things.



South Africa Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

4 matches | 6 points | NRR: +0.734



South Africa defeated the Netherlands by 88 runs to win their third straight match of the ICC Women's T20 Cup 2026. The Proteas have bounced back spectacularly after their opening defeat against Australia.



South Africa need to defeat Bangladesh in their final game to have a chance of a semi-final berth. If both India and South Africa win, the teams will have 8 points each, alongside table toppers Australia. This means that the net run rate will be the deciding factor. So South Africa must beat Bangladesh by a huge margin to increase their chances of qualifying.



ALSO READ: 'Britain Drained $45 Trillion From India': Ex-CEA Slams Ian Botham Over BCCI Remarks



Bangladesh Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

4 matches | 4 points | NRR -0.849



While they lost their last game against India, Bangladesh still remain in contention for a semi-final spot, but barely. They have to beat South Africa by a huge margin and hope that India loses to Australia to get to the next stage.



West Indies Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

5 matches | 6 points | NRR: -0.147



The West Indies shot themselves in the foot following their defeat to Ireland at Bristol on June 27. A victory would have secured their spot in the semifinals; instead, this surprising loss to the Irish side leaves them in a precarious position. Their fate now heavily depends on the upcoming England vs. New Zealand match, scheduled to begin tonight at 11:00 PM. A win for New Zealand would mean the end of the road for Hayley Matthews' side, whereas an England victory would see the West Indies qualify for the semifinals alongside them.

New Zealand Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

4 matches | 4 points | NRR +0.122



With two successive wins, Melie Kerr's side has managed to keep up their momentum in the tournament in spite of initial setbacks. The defending champions have to win the final game against a dominant English side to guarantee a place in the semis.



ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's Rs 300-Crore Gamble: Why He Walked Away From Puma To Build An Indian Sports Brand

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.