India Down Pakistan 5-3 To Seal Next-Round Spot, Knock Arch-Rivals Out Of Hockey World Cup 2026

India produced a thrilling performance against arch-rivals Pakistan, securing a 5-3 victory in their crucial Pool D clash at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

The eight-goal contest lived up to the hype surrounding one of hockey's biggest rivalries, with India eventually holding their nerve to come away with a memorable win.

The result also confirmed India's progression to the next round of the tournament.

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India started the match knowing that a draw would be enough to keep their qualification hopes alive. But the Harmanpreet Singh-led side delivered a statement victory against Pakistan, who only needed a win to keep their campaign on track.

India Strike Five In High-Scoring Clash

Indian players stepped up when it mattered most, with captain Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scoring two goals each, while Hardik Singh also found the back of the net from a penalty stroke.

Pakistan, however, refused to go down without a fight as they managed to score three times and kept India under pressure for long periods, making it a very interesting contest right until the final stages.

But India held firm to complete a 5-3 win and secure their place in the next phase of the Hockey World Cup.

India Continue Their Strong Run Against Pakistan

The 5-3 victory further strengthened India's record against Pakistan in Hockey World Cup meetings. India now lead the World Cup head-to-head 4-2 in wins, adding another chapter to one of international hockey's most closely followed rivalries.

India had also beaten Pakistan twice in the FIH Pro League in June this year, including a 7-1 victory in London on June 26. They had also won the earlier meeting 4-3.

India Through To Next Round

India's victory also means the team can now turn its attention towards the next stage of the World Cup.

After beginning their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales and then losing 2-4 to England, India needed a positive result against Pakistan to strengthen their position in Pool D.

And the 5-3 scoreline not only gives India bragging rights in one of the world's most fiercely contested rivalries but also keeps their Hockey World Cup campaign firmly alive.

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