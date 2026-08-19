Egypt Football Coach Hossam Hassan Collapses After Alleged Altercation Between His Two Wives: Report

Hossam Hassan, the manager of the Egypt national football team, reportedly fainted and needed medical assistance following an altercation between his two wives at a posh hotel café.

The incident happened in a café in Marina El Alamein on the north coast of Egypt. Before a physical confrontation started, Hassan's first wife, Howaida Al-Gharbawi, and second wife, Dina Mustafa, got into a furious verbal argument, according to reports. Although its veracity and context are yet unknown, a video that is making the rounds on social media seems to depict the occurrence.

Cadena SER, a Spanish publication, claims that Hassan tried to diffuse the situation but eventually passed out. Following the incident, Hassan reportedly divorced his first wife, with whom he had three children, according to a report by Al-Arabiya.

In a Cairo legal registrar's office, he formally signed the divorce documents. According to the article, Hassan and Howaida had three children together and had been together for decades until their abrupt breakup.

Hassan's attorney claimed that Hassan was in good health and refuted reports that he had experienced a health crisis, according to Sky News Arabia.

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In addition to becoming Egypt's coach, Hassan has 69 goals in 177 games, making him the nation's all-time top scorer.

After a strong performance in the FIFA World Cup, the Egyptian Football Association announced in July that Hossam Hassan, the head coach of the national men's team, had his contract extended.

The Mohamed Salah-led team advanced to the Round of 16 in just their fourth World Cup, their first since 2018. After nearly shocking the football world by leading Argentina 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinal, they were eliminated from the tournament.

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