From Comeback To Exit: Paul Pogba Leaves Monaco After Contract Is Terminated

Former France midfielder Paul Pogba has parted ways with Monaco after the Ligue 1 club terminated his contract following just one season.

Pogba, who was part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad, had a contract with Monaco until June 2027. However, the club said the objectives agreed upon by both parties had been “partially achieved”, leading to the early termination of his deal.

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The 33-year-old made just six appearances for Monaco last season, with five of those coming off the bench.

"Representing this club and the principality was an incredible experience," said Pogba.

"AS Monaco is an incredible club and although I did not play as many games as I had hoped, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to wear their colours," as reported by BBC Sport.

Pogba joined Monaco last summer after completing a reduced doping ban that had initially kept him out of professional football. The midfielder had tested positive while playing for Juventus and maintained that the violation was unintentional.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced his four-year ban to 18 months, allowing Pogba to return to professional football in March 2025.

Pogba is now attracting interest from Major League Soccer, with DC United and Inter Miami previously linked with the former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder, as reported by BBC Sport.

However, his next move could be delayed after he suffered a hamstring injury during Monaco's pre-season training camp in England last week.

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro said: "When [Pogba] joined, we explained that this was a major challenge, that was audacious and ambitious."

"While the outcome is not what we had hoped for, it should not overshadow the enthusiasm that surrounded his return to club football, nor the fact that Paul was able to return to the pitch and to professional football during this period."

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"We wish Paul all the very best for the future," he concluded.

Pogba has only ever played for three clubs. He had two spells each at Manchester United and Juventus before his move to Monaco.

He won the Serie A four times and was a UEFA Champions League runner-up while at Juventus in his first stint. The Frenchman won the UEFA Europa League and League Cup during his second spell at United.

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