Planning To Buy A Maruti Suzuki In August? These Models Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of benefits across its Arena lineup this August, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives, loyalty rewards and corporate schemes. The Victoris has the highest potential benefits, while several popular hatchbacks are also available with discounts. Actual benefits may vary depending on the dealership, location, variant and available stock.

Entry-Level Hatchbacks

The Alto K10 comes with one of the larger benefit packages this month, including a Rs 25,000 cash discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. With scrappage and corporate offers included, total benefits can reach around Rs 58,500.

The S-Presso gets a Rs 10,000 cash discount, along with exchange and scrappage benefits and a Rs 2,500 corporate offer, taking total potential savings to more than Rs 45,000.

The Celerio and Eeco both come with Rs 15,000 cash discounts. With exchange and scrappage incentives, total benefits can reach around Rs 42,500.

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WagonR And Swift

The WagonR is available with a Rs 25,000 cash discount, along with exchange support, scrappage benefits and a Rs 2,500 corporate offer. Total benefits can reach nearly Rs 58,500.

The Swift gets a Rs 10,000 cash discount on petrol variants, with exchange, scrappage and corporate benefits taking the total potential savings to Rs 47,500.

Dzire

The Dzire does not have a direct cash discount under the August offers, with benefits primarily available through exchange and scrappage schemes. The total savings will therefore depend on the buyer's eligibility for these incentives.

Victoris Leads The Pack

The Victoris offers the highest potential benefits in Maruti Suzuki's Arena range this month. Exchange bonuses range from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.15 lakh, depending on the variant.

When loyalty rewards, scrappage benefits and corporate schemes are included, total benefits can reach up to Rs 1.35 lakh, making it the model with the highest available benefits among the Arena cars covered under the August offers.

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Worth Considering

Maruti Suzuki's August offers cover much of its Arena lineup, with benefits available through a mix of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and other schemes. While the Victoris has the highest potential savings, models such as the WagonR, Swift and Alto K10 also come with benefits that could reduce the overall purchase cost.

Disclaimer: The offers mentioned above are indicative and may vary depending on the city, dealership, stock availability, model year, variant and customer eligibility. Buyers should confirm the exact benefits available with their nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership before making a purchase decision.

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