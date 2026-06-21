India A Vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live On TV And Online?

The Tri-Nation Series final on Sunday will feature India A and Sri Lanka A after the hosts secured qualification with an emphatic win over Afghanistan A in Dambulla. The contest also adds another chapter to a growing rivalry following a fiery exchange involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the teams' previous meeting.

Sri Lanka A booked their spot in the decider by defeating Afghanistan A by 103 runs. Set 323 for victory, Afghanistan A never seriously threatened the target and were dismissed for 219 despite fighting knocks from Hassan Eisakhil and Bahir Shah. A brilliant hundred from Avishka Fernando earlier propelled Sri Lanka A beyond the 300-run mark.

India A produced a commanding response to their heartbreaking Super Over defeat against Sri Lanka A earlier this week, cruising past Afghanistan A in a virtual knockout clash on Wednesday to book a place in the tri-series final. With qualification hanging in the balance, the Indian bowlers delivered a clinical performance, dismissing Afghanistan for 218 in just 36.5 overs.

Contributions of fifty or more from Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra laid the foundation for India A's competitive total of 319/9 on a pitch that rewarded spin and bounce. The bowlers capitalised on those conditions, with Nishant Sindhu starring by taking four wickets for 31 runs as Afghanistan A were restricted to 218.

At one stage, Afghanistan looked firmly in the contest at 157/3. However, the innings quickly fell apart as wickets tumbled in clusters, leaving them 102 runs adrift of the target.

The opening exchanges were far from straightforward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after India A were sent in to bat. Faridoon Dawoodzai immediately found movement off the surface, beating the left-hander with the very first ball of the innings. Afghanistan A continued to target him, with skipper Imran Mir turning to off-spin in the second over to exploit the match-up.

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Sooryavanshi weathered the early pressure and contributed 38 runs before falling in the eighth over. Dawoodzai's short-ball tactic paid off, inducing a catch that Khalid Taniwal safely held. His innings included two sixes, making him India's most prolific boundary-hitter over the ropes.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri Nation Series Final: Date And Time

The Tri Nation Series final between India A vs Sri Lanka A will take place on June 21. The match will start at 10 a.m. IST.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri Nation Series Final: Venue

The India A vs Sri Lanka A final will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri Nation Series Final Live: Telecast Channel

The India A vs Sri Lanka A final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

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India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri Nation Series Final Live Streaming Details

The India A vs Sri Lanka A final will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

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India A vs Sri Lanka A Final Squads

India A Squad

Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

Sri Lanka A Squad

Sahan Arachchige (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella (Vice Captain and WK), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Dulaj Samuditha, Vishen Halambage, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Garuka Sanketh, Kugadas Mathulan

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