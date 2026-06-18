Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Likely To Face Strict Punishment Following His On-Field Tussle With Sri Lankan Players

Batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could face strict disciplinary action following his heated on-field altercation with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage during the tri-nation series match in Dambulla on Monday.

According to a Sportstar report, match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash has recommended fines amounting to 50 per cent of the match fees for both Sooryavanshi and Halambage for their involvement in the incident. India A captain Tilak Varma has reportedly been recommended a 30 per cent fine.

The report further stated that because the tournament is an A-team competition, the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not directly impose sanctions. Instead, the match referee's recommendations have been forwarded to the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket, with both boards expected to decide whether to ratify and enforce the proposed penalties.

The controversy unfolded after Sri Lanka A secured victory in a Super Over following a dramatic tie. Tensions flared when Halambage allegedly made provocative remarks towards Indian players, leading to a heated exchange with the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi.

According to reports, the argument escalated when Halambage approached Sooryavanshi aggressively, prompting the young Indian batter to push the Sri Lankan player. Senior Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella intervened and helped prevent the situation from escalating further.

Earlier PTI reported that Halambage has already been sanctioned for his conduct and comments after the match, while Niroshan Dickwella was penalised separately for excessive appealing during the game. However, the exact nature and extent of the sanctions imposed on the Sri Lankan players have not been disclosed.

There has also been no official confirmation regarding whether Indian players, including Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma, have received formal sanctions or only warnings. Tilak was involved in a lengthy discussion with the on-field umpires over the decision to conduct the Super Over under fading light conditions.

The match itself ended in dramatic fashion after both teams posted identical totals of 265. Chasing 17 runs in the Super Over, India A managed only nine. Sooryavanshi faced the final three deliveries from Sri Lankan pacer Kugathas Mathulan but could score only six runs as Sri Lanka sealed the win.

While the altercation has dominated the post-match headlines, questions have also been raised over the standard of umpiring from officials Shantha Fonseca and Prageeth Rambukwella during the high-pressure encounter.

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