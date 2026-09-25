Hong Kong vs Oman Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch HK vs OMA At Asian Games 2026

Hong Kong will take on Oman in the third Group B match of the Asian Games men's cricket tournament on Friday, Sept. 25. Check the match timing, venue, head-to-head record and Group B points table, along with live telecast and streaming details for viewers in India.

Hong Kong vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Date And Time

The Hong Kong vs Oman Asian Games 2026 match will be played on Sept. 25 from 5:30 a.m. IST onwards.

Hong Kong vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Venue

The Hong Kong vs Oman Asian Games 2026 match will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

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Hong Kong vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Hong Kong vs Oman match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Hong Kong vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

Hong Kong vs Oman live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app in India.

Hong Kong vs Oman T20I Head To Head Record

Matches Played: 9

Oman Won: 8

Hong Kong Won: 1

The last T20I meeting between Hong Kong and Oman came in April 2024, when Oman won the Asia Cup Qualifiers semi-final by five wickets. HK scored 130/9 in 20 overs and Oman chased down the target in 19.2 overs, losing five wickets.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Group B Points Table

Group B Played Won Lost Points NRR Malaysia 1 1 0 2 2.95 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 Hong Kong 1 0 1 0 -2.95

Hong Kong vs Oman: Preview

Hong Kong head into the contest needing a swift turnaround after their campaign began with a heavy eight-wicket loss to Malaysia. Their batting effort never gathered momentum, leaving them with only 81 for 9 from 20 overs. Malaysia then made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 12 overs.

Shiv Mathur was the standout with 29 runs, while Nasrulla Rana returned figures of 2 for 23. Beyond those individual contributions, Hong Kong found it difficult to establish meaningful partnerships on Japanese soil.

Ehsan Khan remains one of Hong Kong's key weapons with the ball, having claimed 155 wickets in T20 international cricket.

His experience and spin could be important against an Oman side with an attacking batting line-up, while Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath and skipper Nizakat Khan are among those expected to steady the batting line-up. Hong Kong will be aiming to reproduce the form that carried them through the continental qualification campaign earlier this year.

Oman will be led by experienced medium-pacer Sufyan Mehmood, whose leadership and know-how provide stability to an otherwise youthful squad.

Abdul Jalil and Issa Al Balushi add further firepower to the line-up, giving Oman the kind of attacking edge that could pose problems for a Hong Kong team under pressure to keep their campaign alive.

Hong Kong vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Squads

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Anas Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hafeez Khan, Hussain Rajab, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Nizakat Khan, Rana Nasrulla, Shahid Wasif, Shiv Mathur

Oman: Sufyan Mehmood (c), Muzaffar Shiralkar, Mohammed Ali Al Balushi, Zubair Al Balushi, Shuaib Al Balushi, Nawed Al Balushi, Wasim Al Balushi, Ahmed Al Zadjali, Sameer Othman, Waheed Al Balushi, Faris Al Balushi, Mohammed Osman, Issa Rahim Al Balushi, Abdul Jalil, Qais Al Balushi

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