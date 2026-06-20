From Futsal Courts To World Cup Spotlight: Five Things To Know About Brazil's World Cup Hero Matheus Cunha

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, Brazil entered their second Group E fixture against Haiti under pressure to deliver. The Selecao found the response they needed in Matheus Cunha, with the Manchester United forward striking twice in the first half to put Brazil firmly in control and move them closer to their first win of the campaign.

The brace underlined Cunha's growing importance to Brazil's attack. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the country's most reliable forwards in recent years and heads into the tournament on the back of a strong club campaign with Manchester United.

Cunha's rise has been anything but conventional. Unlike many Brazilian stars, he bypassed a senior debut in his homeland and moved early to Europe as a teenager. Here are five things to know about the striker.

1. He Skipped Brazil's Traditional Development Path

Born in Joao Pessoa in northeastern Brazil, Cunha developed his close control and creativity through futsal before attracting attention from scouts. Instead of breaking through in Brazil's top flight, he moved to Swiss side FC Sion in 2017 at the age of 18.

The gamble paid off immediately. Cunha scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 32 appearances during his breakthrough season, announcing himself as one of Europe's emerging talents.

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2. A Stunning Goal Earned Him Global Recognition

Cunha's performances at Sion secured a move to RB Leipzig in Germany. His biggest moment came in April 2019 when he scored a spectacular solo goal against Bayer Leverkusen, pirouetting past defenders before chipping the goalkeeper.

The strike won Bundesliga Goal of the Month and earned a FIFA Puskas Award nomination, significantly raising his profile across world football.

3. He Has Played For Some Of Europe's Biggest Clubs

After spells with RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin, Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 in a deal worth around €30 million.

His career hit another level when he signed with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023, where he scored 33 goals and provided 13 assists in 82 appearances, establishing himself as one of the Premier League's most dangerous transition attackers. His form earned him a big-money move to Manchester United in 2025, who shelled out £62.5 million to bring him to Old Trafford.

4. Success Has Followed Him In Brazil Colours

Long before becoming a World Cup goalscorer, Cunha enjoyed success with Brazil's youth teams. He finished as the top scorer at the 2019 Toulon Tournament and played a leading role in Brazil's gold-medal-winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.

He scored three goals during the Olympic tournament and has since become a regular member of the senior national team. His brace against Haiti is another significant contribution on the biggest stage.

5. He Describes Himself As A 'Maverick'

Cunha's playing style reflects his futsal upbringing. Comfortable in tight spaces and capable of producing moments of improvisation, he has often described himself as a player who thrives on freedom and creativity.

That flair has made him a difficult player for defenders to contain, whether operating as a striker, second forward or attacking midfielder. Against Haiti, those qualities were on full display as he delivered the goals Brazil desperately needed.

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