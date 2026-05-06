Bayern Munich vs PSG Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch UEFA Champions League Semi Final?

Arsenal booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final after a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, with academy graduate Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal to send the Gunners into only their second European Cup final and their first in 20 years. Now, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will battle for the right to face Mikel Arteta's side in the final.

The first leg at the Parc des Princes will no doubt go down as a Champions League classic, with PSG edging Bayern Munich 5-4 in the highest-scoring semi-final match in competition history. Harry Kane opened the scoring from the spot in the 17th minute before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia equalised seven minutes later for the home team. Joao Neves then put PSG ahead before Michael Olise struck back to make it 2-2. However, Ousmane Dembélé converted from the spot just before half-time to ensure PSG lead 3-2 at the break.

Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé scored two in two minutes in the second half to give PSG a commanding 5-2 lead just before the hour mark. However, just when the game seemed to be slipping away, Bayern kept the tie alive with goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Díaz to leave the contest finely poised heading into Munich.

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Bayern head into the second leg after a 3-3 Bundesliga draw against Heidenheim, a result that again highlighted both their attacking strength and defensive vulnerability. Vincent Kompany's side have conceded eight goals across their last two matches in all competitions.

PSG were also held domestically over the weekend, drawing 2-2 against Lorient in Ligue 1. Luis Enrique rotated several regular starters, including Marquinhos and Dembélé, with the club still six points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

PSG could be without Achraf Hakimi who also missed the weekend tie with a hamstring issue, with Warren Zaïre-Emery expected to fill in at right-back.

Venue And Match Timing

The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg is scheduled to be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich, from 12:30 a.m. IST on Thursday.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Konrad Laimer, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Harry Kane.

PSG (3-2-4-1): Matvey Safonov, Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

How To Watch Live Telecast

The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels).

How To Watch Live Streaming

The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

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