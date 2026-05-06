Why Is Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium Hosting IPL 2026 Final Instead Of Bengaluru? BCCI Issues Statement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2026, which is the final phase of the tournament after 70 league-stage matches. Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the points table, will be played on May 26. The winner of this match will secure a direct place in the final. The next match would be the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. This will be followed by Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will take on the winner of the Eliminator to decide the second finalist.

The tournament will conclude with the final on May 31.

Here's IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Qualifier 1: May 26, Dharamshala

Eliminator: May 27, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2: May 29, New Chandigarh

Final: May 31, Ahmedabad

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According to the BCCI, the playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case due to operational and logistical considerations.

Why Bengaluru Missed Out On Hosting IPL 2026 Final

Bengaluru was originally scheduled to host the final, in line with the IPL's practice of staging the title clash at the home ground of the reigning champions. Accordingly, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, home to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the previous edition's winners, had been designated as the venue for the final. But it has now been reassigned owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of the BCCI's established guidelines and protocols.

Even last year, the IPL final was shifted from Eden Gardens to Narendra Modi Stadium due to weather forecasts.

This year's tournament is now entering its decisive phase, with as many as seven teams still in contention for a playoffs berth. Punjab Kings, last year's runners-up, is at the top of the the standings with 13 points from nine matches. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Four teams are level on 12 points each, and this entire week is expected to provide greater clarity on which sides are likely to progress to the knockout stage.

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