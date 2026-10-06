India vs Uruguay Live Streaming, Telecast: Likely Lineups; How To Watch FIFA Friendly On TV, Online?

India will take on two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in their final high-profile international friendly of the September-October FIFA window on Tuesday.

India enter the match after a difficult outing against five-time world champions Brazil. The Blue Tigers suffered a 4-0 defeat in Kolkata on October 3, although Khalid Jamil's side showed discipline and remained competitive until the 25-minute mark in the first half. Brazil eventually pulled away through goals from Estêvão, Pedro and Samuel Lino.

Before the Brazil game, India secured a 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru. Ryan Williams gave India the lead in the first half before Omar Valencia equalised for Panama after the break.

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Uruguay, meanwhile, have had mixed results since Diego Forlán took charge. La Celeste began their Asian tour with a 3-1 defeat to Japan, with Maximiliano Araújo scoring Uruguay's only goal.

They bounced back strongly against South Korea, recording a 4-1 win in Seoul. Darwin Núñez scored twice, while Giorgian de Arrascaeta also found the net and South Korea conceded an own goal.

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India vs Uruguay: Venue

The India vs Uruguay match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Match Start Time

The India vs Uruguay match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.

Likely Lineups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Valpuia, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta; Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa; Vikram Partap Singh, Ryan Williams, Mohammed Sanan; Manvir Singh.

Uruguay: Santiago Mele; Santiago Mouriño, José María Giménez, Mathías Olivera, Joaquín Piquerez; Facundo Bernal, Rodrigo Bentancur; Facundo Pellistri, Rodrigo Zalazar, Maximiliano Araújo; Federico Viñas.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network television channels, as well as Sony Aath in Bangla.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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