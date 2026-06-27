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Spain vs Uruguay Highlights: Alex Baena Goal Sends Spain Top, Knocks Uruguay Out At FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 to finish atop Group H, while Cape Verde's draw against Saudi Arabia condemned the South American giants to a second straight FIFA World Cup group-stage exit.

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Spain vs Uruguay Highlights: Alex Baena Goal Sends Spain Top, Knocks Uruguay Out At FIFA World Cup 2026
Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 to finish top of Group H and qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.
Photo: X/@FIFAWorldCup

Spain secured top spot in Group H with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Uruguay at Guadalajara Stadium on Friday, while the defeat eliminated Marcelo Bielsa's side from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Álex Baena scored the only goal of the match just before half-time as Spain finished the group stage unbeaten on seven points. With Cape Verde simultaneously holding Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw, the World Cup debutants joined Spain in the Round of 32, leaving two-time champions Uruguay in third place on two points.

Spain advanced to the Round of 32 as Group H winners with seven points from three matches, while Cape Verde completed a historic qualification in second place after an unbeaten campaign. Uruguay and Saudi Arabia were eliminated, with the South Americans suffering a second successive FIFA World Cup group-stage exit.

(This is a developing story)

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