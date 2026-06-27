Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Highlights: Blue Sharks Script History, Reach Round Of 32 At FIFA World Cup 2026

Cape Verde produced one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by reaching the Round of 32 in their maiden appearance at the tournament. The tournament debutants held Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw on Friday before Spain's 1-0 victory over Uruguay confirmed their place in the knockout stage.

Saudi Arabia, who needed a victory to stay alive, struggled to break down Cape Verde's organised defence. The Blue Sharks arguably came closer to finding a winner, with Laros Duarte denied by Mohammed Al-Owais in the 74th minute before Garry Rodrigues fired wide from close range deep into stoppage time.

For a nation of fewer than 600,000 people making its FIFA World Cup debut, reaching the Round of 32 ranks among the greatest achievements in its sporting history. Cape Verde now head into the knockout rounds as one of the surprise packages of the 2026 tournament.

(This is a developing story)

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