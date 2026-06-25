Morocco vs Haiti Highlights: Atlas Lions Complete Comeback In Six-Goal Thriller To Reach Round Of 32

Morocco booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after overcoming a spirited Haiti side 4-2 in an entertaining Group C finale at Atlanta. Already eliminated, Haiti twice took the lead and scored their first goals of the tournament before the Atlas Lions completed a second-half comeback.

The underdogs made the perfect start in the 10th minute when Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou inadvertently turned the ball into his own net. Achraf Hakimi restored parity in the 39th minute, only for Wilson Isidor to put Haiti back in front four minutes later with a thunderbolt of a finish.

Morocco responded immediately as Ismael Saibari equalised in first-half stoppage time to send the teams into the break level at 2-2.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi completed Morocco's comeback with the decisive goal in the 78th minute before Gessime Yassine added a late fourth in the 89th minute to seal a dramatic 4-2 victory.

The result saw Morocco finish second in Group C on seven points and qualify for the Round of 32, behind Brazil on goal difference. Haiti ended their campaign bottom of the group without a point.

(This is a developing story.)

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