Brazil vs Scotland Highlights: Neymar Returns As Vinicius Brace Seals Group C Top Spot For Selecao

Neymar made his long-awaited return from injury as Brazil eased to a 3-0 victory over Scotland in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match on Wednesday. Vinícius Júnior struck twice before Matheus Cunha added a third as Carlo Ancelotti's side finished top of the group on goal difference ahead of Morocco.

Brazil hit the ground running against the Scots, as they settled quickly and broke the deadlock in the seventh minute. Scott McKenna was caught in possession by Rayan, who slipped the ball through for Vinícius. The Real Madrid forward wrong-footed the goalkeeper Angus Gunn before calmly finishing into an empty net.

Vinícius thought he had doubled Brazil's lead midway through the first half after dispossessing Jack Hendry and finishing clinically, but after a VAR review the referee ruled that he fouled the Scotland defender in the build-up.

Scotland suffered another setback just before half-time when captain Andy Robertson was forced off through injury, with Kieran Tierney coming in to replace him. Moments later, the Scots were once again caught out when attempting to play out from the back and Brazil made them pay for the mistake. Bruno Guimarães picked up the ball on the right and floated in an inviting cross towards the far post. The ball traveled over Gunn's outstretched arm with Vinícius at hand to head home from close range and complete a first-half brace.

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Brazil continued to create chances after the restart, with Vinícius forcing Gunn into another save as he chased a hat-trick. The third goal arrived in the 60th minute after Guimarães powered past Kenny McLean, drove into the penalty area and unselfishly squared the ball for Cunha, who curled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Scotland responded with their best spell of the match shortly after the hour mark. Alisson Becker produced an outstanding fingertip save to push Lewis Ferguson's curling free-kick over the crossbar before reacting brilliantly moments later to deny Scott McTominay's powerful header from the resulting corner.

The loudest cheer of the night though came in the 76th minute when Neymar replaced Cunha to make his first appearance of the tournament after missing Brazil's opening two matches through injury. Vinícius came close to completing his hat-trick late on but was denied twice by Gunn as Brazil comfortably saw out the victory.

The result ensured Brazil finished top of Group C with seven points, edging Morocco on goal difference to set up a Round of 32 meeting with the runners-up from Group F at Houston's NRG Stadium on June 28. Scotland finished third with three points and will now wait to discover whether their tally is enough to secure one of the tournament's wildcard places.

Here's a look at the final Group C standings at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Brazil 3 2 1 0 +6 7 2 Morocco 3 2 1 0 +3 7 3 Scotland 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 Haiti 3 0 0 3 -6 0

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