France vs Norway Highlights: Ousmane Dembele's Hat-Trick Helps Les Bleus Finish Top Of Group I At FIFA World Cup 2026

France completed a perfect FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I campaign with a 4-1 victory over Norway on Friday, while Senegal routed Iraq 5-0 in the other final group-stage fixture.

Ousmane Dembele starred for Les Bleus with a sensational first-half hat-trick, scoring in the seventh, 20th and 32nd minutes to put Les Bleus in complete control at Boston Stadium. Norway briefly responded through Thelo Aasgaard in the 21st minute, but Desire Doue added a stoppage-time goal to seal France's third successive victory of the tournament.

The result ensured France finished top of Group I with a maximum nine points, having won all three of their matches. Norway, despite the defeat, advanced to the Round of 32 as group runners-up with six points.

In Toronto, Senegal produced the biggest win of the group as they thrashed Iraq 5-0. Iraq's task became significantly harder after they were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card in the 13th minute, allowing Senegal to cruise to victory and boost their goal difference.

Senegal finished third in the group on three points and will now await their fate in the race for one of the eight best third-placed spots in the expanded 48-team tournament. Iraq ended their campaign without a point and were eliminated after losing all three of their matches.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.