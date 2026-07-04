Egypt Vs Australia Highlights: Pharaohs Win Penalty Shootout To Reach World Cup Round Of 16 For First Time

Egypt created history by reaching the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for the first time after defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties following a hard-fought 1-1 draw after extra time at Dallas Stadium on Friday. Emam Ashour gave the Pharaohs an early lead with an accurately placed header in the 13th minute before Australia levelled through a Mohamed Hany own goal in the second half. Egypt converted all four of their penalties, while Australia missed twice to seal a famous victory.

Hossam Hassan's side lined up in an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation with Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour and Mostafa Zico supporting Omar Marmoush. Egypt dominated possession during the opening stages, patiently working the ball around Australia's compact defensive shape while Salah dictated the tempo despite carrying a hamstring concern. Tony Popovic's Australia, meanwhile, adopted a physical 3-4-3 system focused on winning duels, disrupting Egypt's rhythm and targeting Harry Souttar with aerial deliveries.

Egypt opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Karim Hafez swung in an inviting cross from the right and an unmarked Emam Ashour rose highest to power a header beyond Patrick Beach, giving the Pharaohs the early advantage.

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The Socceroos found their equaliser in the 55th minute through persistence from a set-piece. Aiden O'Neill whipped a dangerous free-kick into a crowded penalty area, with the ball taking a decisive touch off Mohamed Hany before ending up in Egypt's net for an own goal. The unfortunate touch meant Hany became only the second player in FIFA World Cup history to score two own goals in a single tournament.

Popovic freshened his attack midway through the second half by introducing Ajdin Hrustić and Mohamed Touré, while Hassan responded with attacking changes of his own as Trézéguet and Haissem Hassan were introduced to stretch Australia's back line.

The closing stages produced chances at both ends. Deep into stoppage time, Patrick Beach produced a stunning fingertip save to deny Ramy Rabia's powerful header and force extra time. Egypt came closest to finding a winner in the 104th minute when Mohamed Salah, who started despite a hamstring concern, played Haissem Hassan through on goal, only for Harry Souttar to produce a crucial block and keep Australia level.

With penalties looming, Popovic made the bold decision to replace Beach with experienced goalkeeper Mathew Ryan in the 118th minute. The gamble, however, failed to pay off.

Australia's Harry Souttar blazed the opening penalty over the bar and Lucas Herrington later struck the woodwork. Egypt, meanwhile, converted all four of their spot-kicks, with Mohamed Salah producing an audacious Panenka before Hossam Abdelmaguid calmly slotted home the decisive penalty to seal a 4-2 shootout victory and the Pharaohs' first-ever World Cup knockout win.

The win sends Egypt into the Round of 16 for the first time in the nation's history, where they will face the winner of the Argentina versus Cape Verde clash in Atlanta. Australia, meanwhile, bow out after a spirited performance that ultimately fell short in the shootout.

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