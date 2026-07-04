England vs Mexico World Cup Round Of 16 Kick-Off Set To Be Brought Forward Amid Thunderstorm Warning

England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Mexico is set to be brought forward by six hours after forecasts predicted severe thunderstorms and lightning in Mexico City on Sunday. While FIFA is yet to officially confirm the revised schedule, multiple reports indicate the governing body is expected to make the change in the interest of player and spectator safety.

The fixture is one of the standout ties of the Round of 16. Mexico will have the advantage of playing on home soil at the iconic Estadio Azteca, while Thomas Tuchel's England head into one of the most hostile environments with a place in the quarter-finals against either Brazil or Norway on the line.

Apart from the expected intensity on the pitch and in the stands, the weather has emerged as a major talking point. Forecasts have warned of heavy thunderstorms and possible lightning around the originally scheduled evening kick-off, prompting FIFA to act to avoid a repeat of the tournament's earlier weather-related disruptions. Mexico's Round of 32 win over Ecuador was delayed by an hour because of adverse conditions, while France's victory over Iraq was interrupted at half-time by a lengthy suspension due to lightning.

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England vs Mexico Revised Kick-Off Time For India

According to reports first carried by Mexican broadcaster Claro Sports, the match will now kick off at 12:00 pm local time instead of the originally scheduled 6:00 pm. The move is aimed at ensuring the match is completed before the forecast evening storm system reaches Mexico City. FIFA has not yet formally announced the revised timing.

For fans in India, the change would bring welcome news. Instead of a 5:30 am IST start on Monday, the match would now begin at 11:30 pm IST on Sunday, July 5, making the Round of 16 showdown far more accessible for viewers.

How England And Mexico Reached The Round Of 16

Both teams topped their respective groups before overcoming tricky Round of 32 opponents. Mexico maintained their perfect defensive record by defeating Ecuador 2-0, while England came from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 thanks to Harry Kane's second-half brace.

Victory on Sunday would send either England or Mexico into the quarter-finals, where Brazil or Norway await, while defeat would bring an end to one of the tournament's most compelling campaigns.

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