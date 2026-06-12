Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live Streaming, Telecast: Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Group B Match?

FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosts Canada will kick-off their campaign when they take on Bosnia & Herzegovina in Group B match on June 12.

Match Start Time, Venue

The match will begin at 12.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday. The game will be played at the BMO Field in Toronto.

Match Referee

Facundo Tello of Argentina is the referee for this game. His compatriot, Hernan Mastrangelo, will be the video assistance referee.

Head To Head

This will be the first time that the two teams are squaring-off in a international match.

Form Guide

Canada: D-W-D-W-W

Bosnia & Herzegovina: D-D-W-W-D

Canada

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair, Maxime Crépeau, Owen Goodman

Defenders: Alistair Johnson, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Joel Waterman, Luc De Fougerolles, Moïse Bombito, Alphonso Davies, Alfie Jones.

Midfielders: Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Tajon Buchanan, Mathieu Choinière, Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Liam Miller, Marcelo Flores, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jonathan Osario.

Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tani Oluwaseyi, Promise David

Probable Lineups (4-4-2)

Maxime Crépeau (GK); Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Ismaël Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Liam Miller; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Coach: Jesse Marsch

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Squad

Goalkeepers: Osman Hadzikic, Nikola Vasilj, Martin Zlomislic

Defenders: Nidal Celik, Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac, Tarik Muharemovic, Nihad Mujakic, Stjepan Radeljic

Midfielders: Kerim Alajbegovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Basic, Dzenis Burnic, Armina Gigovic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Ermin Mahmic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic

Forwards: Samed Bazdar, Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko, Jovo Lukic, Haris Tabakovic

Probable Lineup

Nikola Vasilj (GK); Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemović, Sead Kolašinac; Kerim Alajbegović, Benjamin Tahirović, Ivan Basic, Esmir Bajraktarević; Jovo Lukic, Eden Dzeko

Coach: Sergej Barbarez

Players To Watch

Canada

Alphanso Davies (Canada): Alphonso Davies is just 25-years old and is heading to his second World Cup campaign. Four years ago during the Qatar World Cup, Davies scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal. He has been with Bayen Munich for the last seven seasons. Although Davies is currently battling an injury, but he is sure to play some part in Canada's campaign.

Eden Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina): Eden Dzeko is the captain of Bosnia & Herzegovina. He is 40-years old and brings in wealth of experience. The forward has played at some of the best clubs, including Manchester City, Roma, Inter Milan, Fenerbahçe, Fiorentina and Shalke 04.

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

All the FIFA World Cup matches will be broadcasted live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast: Where To Watch On TV In India? Check Channel Numbers

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Zee5 Limits Subscription To One Device Despite Backlash

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