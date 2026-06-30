Brazil vs Japan Highlights: Martinelli Completes Selecao Comeback as Samurai Blue Fall in Round of 32

Brazil produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat Japan 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, with substitute Gabriel Martinelli scoring a late stoppage-time winner to send the five-time champions through to the last 16.

Japan stunned the favourites by taking the lead through Kaishū Sano in the first half and frustrated Brazil for long periods with a disciplined defensive display. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side responded after the break as Casemiro headed home Gabriel's cross in the 56th minute to restore parity.

With extra time looming, Bruno Guimaraes slipped a pass into the feet of Martinelli, who kept his composure to fire past Zion Suzuki in the fifth minute of stoppage time and complete Brazil's turnaround. The victory keeps Brazil's pursuit of a sixth FIFA World Cup title alive, while Japan's campaign ended after another spirited performance on the global stage.

(This is a developing story)

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