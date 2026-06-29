Manchester City Name Enzo Maresca As New Manager, Address His Mid-Season Departure From Chelsea

Manchester City have appointed Enzo Maresca their new manager. The club have signed a three-year contract with Maresca, meaning he will be with the Premier League squad until summer 2029. It is the Italian's third spell at the club.

He was previously associated with Man City in the capacity of elite development squad head coach (2020-2021) and Pep Guardiola's first team assistant manager (2022-2023). He was earlier the head coach of Chelsea FC but stepped down in January.

"Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," Maresca stated in a release.

Club CEO Ferran Soriano praised Maresca, adding that the 46-year-old "was the stand-out candidate" in their considerations. Highlighting the ex Liecester boss' "integrity, charisma and passion", Soriano stated that the club would ensure that Maresca "receives everything he needs to be successful here and we are all very much looking forward to seeing his positive impact on the next phase of the Club's progress".

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Chelsea Issue Statement On Maresca's Exit

Chelsea, where Maresca was based last year, stated that the Italian had resigned midseason after talks with Man City, claiming that there was an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola as manager, should the Spaniard quit. Guardiola announced his departure in May.

"In December 2025, our Head Coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position. Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before," Chelsea stated. The club added that they accepted Maresca's resignation to "protect our players, our supporters, and the Badge".

Chelsea added that a confidential settlement had been reached with Manchester City, which involved the payment of compensation. Separately, an agreement had also been reached with Maresca, with the former Chelsea coach agreeing to pay compensation.

Man City acknowledged Chelsea's statement about their talks last year with Maresca and admitted that his abrupt departure had caused the side disruption.

As for Maresca, the new Man City manager apologised for leaving Chelsea suddenly. The compensation claim by Chelsea is said to be around $22.49 million, sources close to Man City told ESPN.

The 46-year-old had joined Chelsea in 2024 after guiding Leicester City to promotion to the Premier League. Under his tenure, the side won the Conference League and the Club World Cup.

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