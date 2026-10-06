Croatia vs Spain Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Croatia will host Spain in a crucial UEFA Nations League 2026/27 League A Group A3 clash at the Poljud Stadium in Split on Tuesday.

Spain have made a perfect start to their Nations League campaign, winning all three of their matches so far. They defeated England 3-2 at Wembley before beating Croatia 4-1 in Seville and then securing a 3-1 victory over Czechia.

Luis de la Fuente's side currently have nine points from three matches and need only a win or draw against Croatia to mathematically secure their place in the quarter-finals.

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Croatia, meanwhile, have had a difficult run after their opening 2-1 victory over Czechia. They suffered a 4-1 defeat against Spain before being thrashed 7-0 by England in their most recent match.

The defeat was Croatia's heaviest in men's international football.

Croatia vs Spain: What To Expect

Spain will look to maintain their perfect record and seal their quarter-final qualification, while Croatia will be desperate to respond after their heavy defeat to England.

The return fixture allows Croatia to respond in front of their home supporters.

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Croatia vs Spain: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Spain will be played on October 6

Croatia vs Spain: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

Croatia vs Spain Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia.

Possible Lineups

Croatia predicted XI: Dominik Livakovic (GK); Josko Gvardiol, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Ivan Perisic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Petar Sucic; Marco Pasalic, Igor Matanovic, Luka Sucic.

Spain predicted XI: Unai Simon (GK); Marc Pubill, Dean Huijsen, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.

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How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Spain will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Spain will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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