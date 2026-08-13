Hockey World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Groups, India Matches, Live Telecast And Streaming

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be held from Aug. 15 to 30 in the Netherlands and Belgium, with 16 men's and 16 women's teams competing for the world title.

India's bid for a second Hockey World Cup triumph begins on Aug. 15, when they take on Wales in the men's tournament. The team is chasing its first world title since 1975.

The tournament will also feature another chapter in the storied India-Pakistan rivalry. The South Asian rivals have landed in the same group for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, bringing their long-standing sporting contest back to the global stage against the backdrop of a complicated history.

Hockey World Cup 2026 Format

The group stage involves 16 teams that are divided into four pools (A–D) of four teams each.

Phase 1 (Pool Stage) : 16 teams split into four pools of four. Each team plays three matches.

: 16 teams split into four pools of four. Each team plays three matches. Phase 2 (Crossover Pools) : The top two teams from Phase 1 advance to championship pools (Pools E and F). Lower-ranked teams move to classification pools (Pools G and H). Head-to-head results from Phase 1 carry over.

: The top two teams from Phase 1 advance to championship pools (Pools E and F). Lower-ranked teams move to classification pools (Pools G and H). Head-to-head results from Phase 1 carry over. Phase 3 (Classification & Semi-Finals) : The top two teams from championship Pools E and F advance straight to the semi-finals. All remaining teams play classification matches to establish final rankings from 5th to 16th place.

: The top two teams from championship Pools E and F advance straight to the semi-finals. All remaining teams play classification matches to establish final rankings from 5th to 16th place. Medal Matches: The tournament finishes with a bronze medal match and a final for both the men's and women's divisions.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Groups

Men's Pools

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

Pool D: India, England, Pakistan, Wales

Women's Pools

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, United States, Scotland

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland

Pool D: India, China, England, South Africa

India Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Aug. 15 India vs Wales 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17 India vs England 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Pakistan vs India 6:30 p.m.

India Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Aug. 16 China vs India 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18 India vs South Africa 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 India vs England 6:30 p.m.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Men's Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Aug. 15 India vs Wales 4:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 15 Germany vs Malaysia 6:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 15 England vs Pakistan 10:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 16 Belgium vs France 12:30 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 16 Australia vs Ireland 3:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 16 Spain vs South Africa 6:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 16 Netherlands vs New Zealand 7:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 16 Argentina vs Japan 10:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 17 Pakistan vs Wales 4:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 17 France vs Malaysia 5:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 17 India vs England 6:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 18 Germany vs Belgium 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 18 New Zealand vs Japan 1:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 18 Spain vs Australia 5:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 18 Ireland vs South Africa 8:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 18 Argentina vs Netherlands 9:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 19 England vs Wales 4:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 19 Pakistan vs India 6:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 19 France vs Germany 8:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 20 Belgium vs Malaysia 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 20 Australia vs South Africa 2:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 20 New Zealand vs Argentina 4:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 20 Ireland vs Spain 8:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 20 Netherlands vs Japan 9:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 21 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C 2:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 21 3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B 5:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 21 1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B 8:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 22 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 22 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D 1:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 22 3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A 4:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 22 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D 7:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 22 1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A 10:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 23 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool C 3:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 23 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C 6:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 23 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool C 9:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 24 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 24 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D 1:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 24 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D 4:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 24 2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D 6:15 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 24 1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D 9:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 28 3rd Pool G vs 3rd Pool H (13/14 Place) 1:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 28 4th Pool G vs 4th Pool H (15/16 Place) 2:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 28 2nd Pool G vs 2nd Pool H (11/12 Place) 4:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 28 1st Pool G vs 1st Pool H (9/10 Place) 5:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 28 3rd Pool E vs 3rd Pool F (5/6 Place) 6:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 28 4th Pool E vs 4th Pool F (7/8 Place) 8:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 28 1st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F (Semi Final) 9:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 29 1st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E (Semi Final) 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 30 Loser Match 47 vs Loser Match 48 (3/4 Place) 5:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 30 Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 (Final) 8:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Hockey World Cup 2026: Women's Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Aug. 15 Australia vs Japan 1:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 15 Germany vs Scotland 3:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 15 Netherlands vs Chile 7:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 15 Argentina vs United States 9:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 16 England vs South Africa 1:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 16 Australia vs Ireland 3:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 16 China vs India 4:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 16 Belgium vs New Zealand 9:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 16 Spain vs Ireland 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 17 Chile vs Japan 1:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 17 United States vs Scotland 2:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 17 India vs England 6:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 17 Germany vs Argentina 8:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 17 Australia vs Netherlands 9:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 18 New Zealand vs Ireland 2:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 18 England vs China 4:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 18 India vs South Africa 6:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 18 Spain vs Belgium 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 19 Chile vs Australia 1:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 19 Argentina vs Scotland 2:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 19 United States vs Germany 5:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 19 Netherlands vs Japan 9:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 20 China vs South Africa 1:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 20 New Zealand vs Spain 5:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 20 India vs England 6:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 20 Belgium vs Ireland 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 21 3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A 1:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 21 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D 4:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 21 1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A 6:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 21 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D 9:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 22 3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B 3:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 22 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C 6:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 22 1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B 9:00 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 22 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 23 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D 1:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 23 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D 4:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 23 1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D 7:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 23 2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D 10:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 24 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool C 2:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 24 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C 5:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 24 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C 8:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 24 1st Pool C vs 1st Pool B 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 27 3rd Pool G vs 3rd Pool H (13/14 Place) 1:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 27 2nd Pool G vs 2nd Pool H (11/12 Place) 4:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 27 3rd Pool E vs 3rd Pool F (5/6 Place) 6:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 27 1st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F (Semi Final) 9:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 28 4th Pool G vs 4th Pool H (15/16 Place) 2:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 28 1st Pool G vs 1st Pool H (9/10 Place) 5:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 28 4th Pool E vs 4th Pool F (7/8 Place) 8:30 p.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 28 1st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E (Semi Final) 12:00 a.m. Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL Aug. 29 Loser Match 47 vs Loser Match 48 (3/4 Place) 4:30 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) Aug. 29 Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 (Final) 8:00 p.m. Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD) and Star Sports Khel

Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans outside India can live stream the tournament globally via the official Watch.Hockey platform by purchasing a World Cup Pass.

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