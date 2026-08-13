Hockey World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Groups, India Matches, Live Telecast And Streaming

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be held from Aug. 15 to 30 in the Netherlands and Belgium, with 16 men's and 16 women's teams competing for the world title.
India's bid for a second Hockey World Cup triumph begins on Aug. 15, when they take on Wales in the men's tournament. The team is chasing its first world title since 1975.
The tournament will also feature another chapter in the storied India-Pakistan rivalry. The South Asian rivals have landed in the same group for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, bringing their long-standing sporting contest back to the global stage against the backdrop of a complicated history.
Hockey World Cup 2026 Format
The group stage involves 16 teams that are divided into four pools (A–D) of four teams each.
- Phase 1 (Pool Stage): 16 teams split into four pools of four. Each team plays three matches.
- Phase 2 (Crossover Pools): The top two teams from Phase 1 advance to championship pools (Pools E and F). Lower-ranked teams move to classification pools (Pools G and H). Head-to-head results from Phase 1 carry over.
- Phase 3 (Classification & Semi-Finals): The top two teams from championship Pools E and F advance straight to the semi-finals. All remaining teams play classification matches to establish final rankings from 5th to 16th place.
- Medal Matches: The tournament finishes with a bronze medal match and a final for both the men's and women's divisions.
Hockey World Cup 2026: Groups
Men's Pools
Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan
Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia
Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa
Pool D: India, England, Pakistan, Wales
Women's Pools
Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan
Pool B: Argentina, Germany, United States, Scotland
Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland
Pool D: India, China, England, South Africa
India Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Aug. 15
|India vs Wales
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 17
|India vs England
|6:30 p.m.
|Aug. 19
|Pakistan vs India
|6:30 p.m.
India Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Aug. 16
|China vs India
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 18
|India vs South Africa
|6:30 p.m.
|Aug. 20
|India vs England
|6:30 p.m.
Hockey World Cup 2026: Men's Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Aug. 15
|India vs Wales
|4:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 15
|Germany vs Malaysia
|6:00 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 15
|England vs Pakistan
|10:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 16
|Belgium vs France
|12:30 a.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 16
|Australia vs Ireland
|3:00 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 16
|Spain vs South Africa
|6:00 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 16
|Netherlands vs New Zealand
|7:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 16
|Argentina vs Japan
|10:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 17
|Pakistan vs Wales
|4:00 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 17
|France vs Malaysia
|5:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 17
|India vs England
|6:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 18
|Germany vs Belgium
|12:00 a.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 18
|New Zealand vs Japan
|1:00 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 18
|Spain vs Australia
|5:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 18
|Ireland vs South Africa
|8:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 18
|Argentina vs Netherlands
|9:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 19
|England vs Wales
|4:00 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 19
|Pakistan vs India
|6:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 19
|France vs Germany
|8:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 20
|Belgium vs Malaysia
|12:00 a.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 20
|Australia vs South Africa
|2:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 20
|New Zealand vs Argentina
|4:00 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 20
|Ireland vs Spain
|8:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 20
|Netherlands vs Japan
|9:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 21
|3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C
|2:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 21
|3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B
|5:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 21
|1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B
|8:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 22
|1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C
|12:00 a.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 22
|3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|1:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 22
|3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A
|4:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 22
|1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|7:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 22
|1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A
|10:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 23
|4th Pool B vs 4th Pool C
|3:00 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 23
|3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C
|6:00 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 23
|1st Pool B vs 1st Pool C
|9:00 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 24
|2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C
|12:00 a.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 24
|4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|1:00 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 24
|3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D
|4:00 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 24
|2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|6:15 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 24
|1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D
|9:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 28
|3rd Pool G vs 3rd Pool H (13/14 Place)
|1:00 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 28
|4th Pool G vs 4th Pool H (15/16 Place)
|2:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 28
|2nd Pool G vs 2nd Pool H (11/12 Place)
|4:00 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 28
|1st Pool G vs 1st Pool H (9/10 Place)
|5:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 28
|3rd Pool E vs 3rd Pool F (5/6 Place)
|6:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 28
|4th Pool E vs 4th Pool F (7/8 Place)
|8:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 28
|1st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F (Semi Final)
|9:30 p.m.
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 29
|1st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E (Semi Final)
|12:00 a.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 30
|Loser Match 47 vs Loser Match 48 (3/4 Place)
|5:30 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 30
|Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 (Final)
|8:00 p.m.
|Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Hockey World Cup 2026: Women's Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Aug. 15
|Australia vs Japan
|1:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 15
|Germany vs Scotland
|3:00 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 15
|Netherlands vs Chile
|7:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 15
|Argentina vs United States
|9:00 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 16
|England vs South Africa
|1:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 16
|Australia vs Ireland
|3:00 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 16
|China vs India
|4:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 16
|Belgium vs New Zealand
|9:00 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 16
|Spain vs Ireland
|12:00 a.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 17
|Chile vs Japan
|1:00 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 17
|United States vs Scotland
|2:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 17
|India vs England
|6:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 17
|Germany vs Argentina
|8:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 17
|Australia vs Netherlands
|9:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 18
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|2:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 18
|England vs China
|4:00 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 18
|India vs South Africa
|6:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 18
|Spain vs Belgium
|12:00 a.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 19
|Chile vs Australia
|1:00 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 19
|Argentina vs Scotland
|2:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 19
|United States vs Germany
|5:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 19
|Netherlands vs Japan
|9:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 20
|China vs South Africa
|1:00 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 20
|New Zealand vs Spain
|5:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 20
|India vs England
|6:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 20
|Belgium vs Ireland
|12:00 a.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 21
|3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A
|1:00 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 21
|3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|4:00 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 21
|1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A
|6:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 21
|1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|9:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 22
|3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B
|3:00 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 22
|3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C
|6:00 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 22
|1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B
|9:00 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 22
|1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C
|12:00 a.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 23
|4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|1:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 23
|3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D
|4:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 23
|1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D
|7:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 23
|2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|10:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 24
|4th Pool B vs 4th Pool C
|2:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 24
|3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C
|5:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 24
|2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C
|8:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 24
|1st Pool C vs 1st Pool B
|12:00 a.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 27
|3rd Pool G vs 3rd Pool H (13/14 Place)
|1:00 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 27
|2nd Pool G vs 2nd Pool H (11/12 Place)
|4:00 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 27
|3rd Pool E vs 3rd Pool F (5/6 Place)
|6:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 27
|1st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F (Semi Final)
|9:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 28
|4th Pool G vs 4th Pool H (15/16 Place)
|2:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 28
|1st Pool G vs 1st Pool H (9/10 Place)
|5:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 28
|4th Pool E vs 4th Pool F (7/8 Place)
|8:30 p.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 28
|1st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E (Semi Final)
|12:00 a.m.
Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
|Aug. 29
|Loser Match 47 vs Loser Match 48 (3/4 Place)
|4:30 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
|Aug. 29
|Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 (Final)
|8:00 p.m.
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Telecast
Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD) and Star Sports Khel
Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans outside India can live stream the tournament globally via the official Watch.Hockey platform by purchasing a World Cup Pass.
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