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Hockey World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Groups, India Matches, Live Telecast And Streaming

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 begins Aug. 15, with India facing Wales in the men's tournament. Check the full schedule, groups, India matches, live telecast and streaming details.

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Hockey World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Groups, India Matches, Live Telecast And Streaming
The tournament starts on Aug. 15.
FIH Hockey

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be held from Aug. 15 to 30 in the Netherlands and Belgium, with 16 men's and 16 women's teams competing for the world title.

India's bid for a second Hockey World Cup triumph begins on Aug. 15, when they take on Wales in the men's tournament. The team is chasing its first world title since 1975.

The tournament will also feature another chapter in the storied India-Pakistan rivalry. The South Asian rivals have landed in the same group for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, bringing their long-standing sporting contest back to the global stage against the backdrop of a complicated history.

Hockey World Cup 2026 Format

The group stage involves 16 teams that are divided into four pools (A–D) of four teams each.

  • Phase 1 (Pool Stage): 16 teams split into four pools of four. Each team plays three matches.
  • Phase 2 (Crossover Pools): The top two teams from Phase 1 advance to championship pools (Pools E and F). Lower-ranked teams move to classification pools (Pools G and H). Head-to-head results from Phase 1 carry over.
  • Phase 3 (Classification & Semi-Finals): The top two teams from championship Pools E and F advance straight to the semi-finals. All remaining teams play classification matches to establish final rankings from 5th to 16th place.
  • Medal Matches: The tournament finishes with a bronze medal match and a final for both the men's and women's divisions.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Groups 

Men's Pools

  • Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan

  • Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia

  • Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

  • Pool D: India, England, Pakistan, Wales

Women's Pools

  • Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan

  • Pool B: Argentina, Germany, United States, Scotland

  • Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland

  • Pool D: India, China, England, South Africa

India Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)
Aug. 15India vs Wales4:30 p.m.
Aug. 17India vs England6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19Pakistan vs India6:30 p.m.

India Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)
Aug. 16China vs India4:30 p.m.
Aug. 18India vs South Africa6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20India vs England6:30 p.m.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Men's Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
Aug. 15India vs Wales4:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 15Germany vs Malaysia6:00 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 15England vs Pakistan10:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 16Belgium vs France12:30 a.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 16Australia vs Ireland3:00 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 16Spain vs South Africa6:00 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 16Netherlands vs New Zealand7:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 16Argentina vs Japan10:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 17Pakistan vs Wales4:00 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 17France vs Malaysia5:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 17India vs England6:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 18Germany vs Belgium12:00 a.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 18New Zealand vs Japan1:00 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 18Spain vs Australia5:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 18Ireland vs South Africa8:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 18Argentina vs Netherlands9:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 19England vs Wales4:00 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 19Pakistan vs India6:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 19France vs Germany8:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 20Belgium vs Malaysia12:00 a.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 20Australia vs South Africa2:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 20New Zealand vs Argentina4:00 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 20Ireland vs Spain8:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 20Netherlands vs Japan9:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 213rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C2:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 213rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B5:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 211st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B8:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 221st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C12:00 a.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 223rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D1:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 223rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A4:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 221st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D7:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 221st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A10:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 234th Pool B vs 4th Pool C3:00 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 233rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C6:00 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 231st Pool B vs 1st Pool C9:00 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 242nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C12:00 a.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 244th Pool A vs 4th Pool D1:00 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 243rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D4:00 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 242nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D6:15 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 241st Pool A vs 1st Pool D9:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 283rd Pool G vs 3rd Pool H (13/14 Place)1:00 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 284th Pool G vs 4th Pool H (15/16 Place)2:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 282nd Pool G vs 2nd Pool H (11/12 Place)4:00 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 281st Pool G vs 1st Pool H (9/10 Place)5:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 283rd Pool E vs 3rd Pool F (5/6 Place)6:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 284th Pool E vs 4th Pool F (7/8 Place)8:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 281st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F (Semi Final)9:30 p.m.Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)
Aug. 291st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E (Semi Final)12:00 a.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 30Loser Match 47 vs Loser Match 48 (3/4 Place)5:30 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL
Aug. 30Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 (Final)8:00 p.m.Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Hockey World Cup 2026: Women's Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
Aug. 15Australia vs Japan1:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 15Germany vs Scotland3:00 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 15Netherlands vs Chile7:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 15Argentina vs United States9:00 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 16England vs South Africa1:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 16Australia vs Ireland3:00 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 16China vs India4:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 16Belgium vs New Zealand9:00 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 16Spain vs Ireland12:00 a.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 17Chile vs Japan1:00 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 17United States vs Scotland2:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 17India vs England6:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 17Germany vs Argentina8:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 17Australia vs Netherlands9:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 18New Zealand vs Ireland2:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 18England vs China4:00 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 18India vs South Africa6:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 18Spain vs Belgium12:00 a.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 19Chile vs Australia1:00 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 19Argentina vs Scotland2:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 19United States vs Germany5:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 19Netherlands vs Japan9:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 20China vs South Africa1:00 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 20New Zealand vs Spain5:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 20India vs England6:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 20Belgium vs Ireland12:00 a.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 213rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A1:00 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 213rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D4:00 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 211st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A6:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 211st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D9:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 223rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B3:00 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 223rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C6:00 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 221st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B9:00 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 221st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C12:00 a.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 234th Pool A vs 4th Pool D1:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 233rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D4:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 231st Pool A vs 1st Pool D7:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 232nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D10:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 244th Pool B vs 4th Pool C2:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 243rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C5:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 242nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C8:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 241st Pool C vs 1st Pool B12:00 a.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 273rd Pool G vs 3rd Pool H (13/14 Place)1:00 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 272nd Pool G vs 2nd Pool H (11/12 Place)4:00 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 273rd Pool E vs 3rd Pool F (5/6 Place)6:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 271st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F (Semi Final)9:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 284th Pool G vs 4th Pool H (15/16 Place)2:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 281st Pool G vs 1st Pool H (9/10 Place)5:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 284th Pool E vs 4th Pool F (7/8 Place)8:30 p.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 281st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E (Semi Final)12:00 a.m.

Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL

Aug. 29Loser Match 47 vs Loser Match 48 (3/4 Place)4:30 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Aug. 29Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 (Final)8:00 p.m.

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD) and Star Sports Khel

Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans outside India can live stream the tournament globally via the official Watch.Hockey platform by purchasing a World Cup Pass.

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