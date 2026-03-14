F1: Toto Wolff's 'Still Our Driver' Quip Shows Lewis Hamilton Bond Remains Strong — Watch

Few partnerships in modern sport have been as enduring or nearly as successful as the one shared by Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton during their years at Mercedes.

From 2013 right up to 2024, the duo built one of Formula 1's most dominant dynasties, with Lewis winning six of his seven world championships with the Silver Arrows. So it's understandable that even after Hamilton's high-profile switch to Ferrari last season, the strong relationship the two shared continues to live on.

The latest example came in Shanghai at the first Sprint of the season, with a tender moment captured by the Mercedes social media team.

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Watch the moment below:

When Toto spots a Mercedes 1-2...3? pic.twitter.com/EozkXagjTE — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 14, 2026

The Shanghai Slip

In a Mercedes social media post, Wolff is seen admitting that he was briefly caught off guard when reviewing the lap timings at the end of qualifying.

"I actually thought for a moment that we had three cars," he said when looking at the timing screens. "First, second and third. Need to get used to it."

Young Kimi Antonelli (1:32:064) recorded the best lap time in qualifying to take pole position for the Sprint, followed by George Russell and Hamilton.

When it was pointed out to him that ‘one is in red' Wolff smiled and without any hesitation replied "Still our driver!”

The brief slip-up has been interpreted by fans as a freudian slip, pointing out that Wolff's instinct still associates Hamilton with the Silver Arrows.

The moment also highlights how despite the move to Ferrari, their relationship remains unusually cordial for Formula 1.

Wolff himself has often described Hamilton's departure using terms generally reserved for relationships rather than contracts.

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Earlier this year, the Mercedes boss compared the move to an “amicable divorce”, explaining that while he was happy for Hamilton's new chapter, it still felt strange seeing his former driver in different colours.

Their relationship began in 2013, when both joined Mercedes around the same time and set about transforming the team into one of the most dominant forces in the sport.

Together, they secured eight consecutive constructors' championships, with Hamilton winning 84 races for the team.

A Friendship Beyond The Garage

What makes the Wolff-Hamilton bromance unusual, is how the relationship has continued even after their professional partnership ended.

Wolff recently revealed that Hamilton still drops by the Mercedes garage and office on race weekends, catching up with engineers and occasionally sharing meals.

In an unusually candid moment during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Wolff also joked that Hamilton sometimes seeks personal advice from him, showing him pictures of people he is dating and asking for his opinion.

It is a rare dynamic in Formula 1, a sport where relationships often sour when a contract ends.

Yet moments like the Shanghai slip-up suggest that some partnerships, even after an “amicable divorce”, are harder to fully leave behind.

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