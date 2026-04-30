Resident Evil Teaser Trailer Out: Zach Cregger Reinvents Franchise With Chilling New Story — Check Release Date

Sony has dropped the trailer for its upcoming horror film Resident Evil and it already looks like a very different take on the popular franchise. Directed by Zach Cregger, who recently worked on Weapons, the film moves away from familiar characters and instead tells a completely new story.

Unlike earlier films, this version will not include well-known names like Leon S. Kennedy or Jill Valentine. Instead, the story follows a courier who is simply trying to deliver a package. Things quickly take a terrifying turn when he gets caught in the middle of a deadly outbreak in Raccoon City. The trailer suggests a more intense and grounded horror experience, focusing on fear, survival, and tension rather than just action.

The script has been written by Cregger along with Shay Hatten. Together, they seem to be giving the franchise a fresh direction by building a new world and characters, while still keeping the core horror elements that fans expect.

The Resident Evil series originally started as a video game by Capcom in 1994. Over time, it became one of the biggest horror game franchises, with multiple sequels, remakes, and spin-offs. The latest addition to the game series this year is Resident Evil Requiem.

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The film franchise has also done very well over the years. It began with the 2002 movie starring Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez, and continued with five sequels (one in 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2012, respectively), ending with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in 2017.

A reboot was later released in 2021 with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, directed by Johannes Roberts. Altogether, the films have earned more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

This new film is produced and co-financed by Constantin Film, along with Vertigo Entertainment and PlayStation Productions. Producers include Robert Kulzer, Roy Lee, and Miri Yoon.

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With a new story, fresh characters, and a darker tone, this version of Resident Evil aims to bring something different to the franchise. The film is set to release in theatres on September 18.

Watch The Resident Evil Teaser Trailer Here

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