Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: 4 Dead, Several Missing After Cruise Capsizes In Bargi River

At least four people are reported dead while several others are missing after a cruise boat carrying 35 to 40 passengers overturned in the Bargi River in Jabalpur district. The accident occurred after a sudden storm overturned the boat, as per a local official.

The official added that 18 people were rescued, while 15 to 18 are still missing, as the rescue teams have arrived at the scene, and the search and rescue efforts are on. The official confirmed that four bodies were retrieved from the river so far.

4 Dead, Many Missing As Cruise Boat With 31 On Board Sinks In Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/1Ta29g4W7d pic.twitter.com/OOMBbyRQlz — NDTV (@ndtv) April 30, 2026

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Most of the boat capsize incidents in India occur due to overcrowding of boats. In a recent incident earlier this month, at least 10 people were killed when a packed tourist boat overturned in the Yamuna River close to Keshi Ghat on April 10, 2026, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The boat collided with a submerged pontoon bridge while transporting worshipers from Punjab. According to reports, the majority of passengers were not wearing life jackets, and the boat was operating over its capacity.

In Tanur, Malappuram district, Kerala, a double-decker tourist boat capsized in the Thooval-Theeram estuary, killing 22 people, including numerous school-age kids.

This incident occurred on May 7, 2023, due to extreme congestion as the boat with a capacity of 22 people was carrying between 40 to 50 people

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