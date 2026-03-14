Inside RCB's $2 Billion Surge: Five Drivers Behind IPL Giant's Meteoric Valuation

A new shark has jumped into the pool of potential buyers for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Reports on March 14 indicated that Swedish private equity firm EQT Group has entered the race and this Swedish private equity firm is coming armed with an eye-watering $2-2.01 billion binding bid to get the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions onto their portfolio.

The franchise is currently owned by United Spirits Limited, the Indian subsidiary of global liquor giant Diageo. In November 2025 the london-listed beverage company initiated a strategic review of its non-core assets, effectively inviting bids for its stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL).

The valuation would place RCB in the same financial bracket as European football giants Juventus ($2.15B) and Borussia Dortmund ($2.05B), according to Forbes. It would also comfortably exceed the roughly $1.8 billion non-binding bid made by Avram Glazer through Lancer Capital.

The deadline for the binding bids in the sale process is March 16, according to NDTV.

The reported binding bid being prepared by EQT Group, would also more than double the $858 million valuation placed on Gujarat Titans in 2021, when Torrent Group acquired a 67% stake for $575 million.

RCB's valuation surge, however, has not happened overnight. While the franchise finally ended a 18-year wait for its first IPL title last season, the financial wheels of the team have been running in overdrive for years.

Even before their title win, RCB ranked among the most valuable franchises in the IPL. In 2024, the brand value of the franchise was estimated at $227 million, second only to Chennai Super Kings ($232 million), according to a report by Houlihan Lokey.

While several structural factors have driven this latest surge in value, here's a look at the five biggest reasons behind RCB's metoric rise.

1) Breaking The Trophy Drought

For nearly two decades, Royal Challengers Bengaluru carried the unwanted reputation of being an 'also-ran' team, enjoying massive popularity in the IPL but without a single title to show for it.

That narrative finally changed in June 2025 when RCB defeated Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad to get their hands on that long-awaited silverware.

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Beyond the emotional impact for fans, the title win also triggered a tangible financial boost. The victory saw RCB leapfrog CSK in the 2025 Houlihan Lokey ranking with a brand value of $269 million - up 18.5% with Mumbai Indians (MI) now their closest competitors at $242 million. CSK slipped to third with only a 1.7% growth leading to a valuation of $235 million.

It's important to note, the valuation also factors in RCB's women's team, which has become a significant commercial asset following the early success of the Women's Premier League (WPL). RCB women lifted their second WPL title in 2026, beating Delhi Capitals in the final.

2) The Virat Kohli Premium

No discussion around RCB's commercial strength is complete without Virat Kohli. The 37-year-old has forged a strong emotional connection with the 12th Man Army having played for the franchise since its inception in 2008.

Despite his T20I and Test retirement, Kohli continues to remain one of the most influential figures in world cricket and arguably the biggest commercial draw in the IPL.

Analysts often refer to the “Kohli premium”, estimating that his presence alone adds roughly 10-15% to RCB's franchise value, translating to an additional $200-$300 million in valuation.

With his reluctance to play for any other franchise, an impeccable fitness routine and focus solely with ODI cricket, Kohli remains a major commercial draw for the franchise.

3) Digital Dominance

Another major pillar behind RCB's valuation is its massive digital footprint.

In 2025, the franchise became the first IPL team to hit 20 million followers on Instagram, cementing its position as one of the most influential digital brands in global sport.

More importantly, the team also maintained the highest engagement in the IPL for five consecutive years (as reported in early 2025), with over two billion total interactions (likes, comments, shares) across social media platforms, including X (Twitter), YouTube, and Facebook.

With the highest engagement rate in the IPL of 16.2%, RCB has a thriving social media ecosystem that seamlessly doubles up as a powerful direct-to-consumer channel.

For investors, this represents a year-round platform capable of monetising content, merchandise and sponsorships well beyond the two-month IPL window.

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4) The Bengaluru Advantage

RCB also benefits from a powerful geographic advantage.

As India's tech capital, Bengaluru is home to a fan base with relatively high disposable income and strong corporate backing. That means stronger matchday revenue, merchandise sales and sponsorship opportunities compared with several other IPL markets.

Industry estimates place RCB's annual matchday and merchandise revenues at around Rs 35 crore, highlighting the financial strength of its local ecosystem.

The franchise also has one of the most passionate fan bases in the IPL, as witnessed in the tragic trophy celebrations, where approximately eight lakh people attended the RCB victory parade, according to Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara.

5) Private Equity Entering The IPL

Perhaps the most important structural shift behind RCB's $2 billion valuation is the growing interest of private equity in cricket.

The success witnessed by CVC capital, who acquired GT for $745M in 2021 and pocketed an immediate return of $575M in 2025 while still retaining 33% stake after the sale to Torrent Group has further strengthened this interest.

Much of the interest is also driven by the league's stable revenue structure. The $6.2 billion media rights deal for the 2023–2027 cycle, ensures every IPL franchise receives a guaranteed share from the central revenue pool, providing investors with a predictable financial floor.

The scarcity value created by having only 10 IPL teams, combined with cricket's uniquely massive live viewership in an otherwise fragmented digital landscape, makes the league 'recession-proof' for advertisers and further boosts the appeal of owning a franchise.

Taken together, all of these factors have pushed RCB into the $2 billion valuation club.

However, the surge also reflects the broader transformation of the IPL into one of the most valuable sports ecosystems in the world.

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