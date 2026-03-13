F1 Calendar To Shrink: Bahrain, Saudi Arabian GPs Set To Be Cancelled Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Formula 1 is set to shorten its 2026 season this weekend, with the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix expected to be removed from the calendar. The decision comes amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, reducing the record 24-race schedule to 22 rounds.

The move follows a series of retaliatory strikes in the Gulf region, which have raised security concerns for teams, staff and the thousands of international fans expected to attend the two races in April.

As reported by Sky Sports News, the Middle East races will likely be cancelled this weekend and will not be replaced due to the close proximity to the race dates, meaning the season will now run to 22 grands prix weekends.

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The two races were scheduled for April 10-12 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir and April 17-19 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The cancellation will result in a 35-day "Dead Zone" for F1, with no races in the entire month of April.

The 11 teams are currently at the Shanghai International Circuit for the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend and will travel to the Suzuka Circuit next for the Japanese Grand Prix scheduled for March 27-29. With the removal of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, the next time we see action on the grid will be at the Miami International Autodrome for the Miami Grand Prix from May 1-3.

Security Concerns Prompt Decision

The decision follows emergency consultations between Formula 1, the FIA and local race promoters as the conflict in the region continues to escalate. The officials want to avoid both the logistical and security risks that staging a global sporting event under the current circumstances would present.

Beyond the safety of drivers and team personnel, the movement of freight and broadcast equipment across the region is also a key concern. Formula 1 operates one of the most complex travelling operations in global sport, with hundreds of tonnes of equipment transported between race venues.

With airspace restrictions and regional instability affecting shipping routes in parts of the Middle East, organisers have been reluctant to go ahead with the races.

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The 2026 championship was originally scheduled to feature a record 24 races, and the tightly packed calendar means has left very little wiggle room for rescheduling without creating additional logistical pressure for teams and staff.

As a result, the championship will now likely proceed with 22 rounds, creating an unusual early-season gap between the Japanese Grand Prix in late March and the Miami Grand Prix at the start of May.

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