The Five-Week 'Dead Zone': How A Middle East Shutdown Could Stifle F1's 2026 Momentum

As the engines fire up at Albert Park, Melbourne for the opening race weekend of the 2026 Formula 1 season, the fans are buzzing with anticipation to find out how the most radical engineering overhaul in the history of the sport will play out on the track when the lights go out on race day.

With new Power Units, active aerodynamics, and 100% sustainable fuels, the 2026 season is set to redefine Formula 1. However, ahead of the opening race a shadow, caused by the ongoing conflict between Israel, United States and Iran, looms large across the F1 calendar.

With Iran retaliating to strikes by Israel and United States by bombing several Gulf countries, reports have emerged that Formula 1 has placed the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix under a critical “safety review” with a final decision on whether or not they'll go ahead as expected by March 20.

What's more pertinent though is that if cancelled, Formula 1 will not replace these two races, which are scheduled for April 10-12 in Bahrain and April 17-19 in Saudi Arabia, due to the logistical nightmare that such a late shift would entail.

The cancellation of these two races would see the F1 calendar drop from 24 rounds to 22, but more importantly it would effectively mean that the F1 will enter a 35-day "Dead Zone", with no races in the entire month of April. This would insert a five-week gap between the third race of the season in Japan on March 27-29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 1-3.

The Momentum Problem

F1 is no longer just a sport; it is a year-round content machine. With the new 2026 technical regulations debuting this weekend, fan engagement has been at an all-time high.

However, modern sports viewership, especially the younger "Drive to Survive" demographic, relies on consistency. A five-week break after only the third race of the season could mean losing the casual viewers as well as a drop in social media engagement that typically peaks on race weekends.

The drop in total races will also affect broadcasters, who will have drawn up projections based on a 24-race season. The two-race hole in April will add significant losses in projected ad revenue and ‘watch-time' hours.

What's the Plan B

Experts warn that F1 has until the end of the Chinese GP (March 15) to pull the trigger on a "Plan B." One option could be a second race in Japan, which would allow teams to remain in the region without major freight disruptions.

Another possibility is bringing forward part of the European calendar, with circuits like Portimao or Imola stepping in as temporary replacements. However, shifting races at short notice doesn't seem like a viable option considering the logistics involved in the operation.

Speaking about the situation with Sky Sports F1, Stefano Domenicali, the F1 president stressed, "First of all, our approach is safety for all of the relevant stakeholders, people and the promoter itself. We don't want to do any statement today because things are evolving and we still have time to make the right decision. This decision will be taken together.

"So far, we want to keep quiet and calm and make sure we have the right time to make the right decision - as we did in the past."

The F1 president is expected to meet with F1's team bosses on March 7 in Melbourne to discuss the likelihood of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races being cancelled.

