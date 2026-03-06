The Ghost Of Ahmedabad? Why India's Wankhede Heist In T20 World Cup Semifinal Feels Like A 2023 Repeat

Suryakumar Yadav's India produced a composed, all-round performance against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, 2026, to seal a narrow seven-run victory and book their place in the final in Ahmedabad.

After posting a commanding total of 253/7 earlier in the evening, India were briefly placed under pressure by a late counterattack from England's 22-year-old Jacob Bethell. The young left-hander threatened to tilt the contest with a stunning World Cup knockout century but the Indian bowlers, and fielders, ultimately held their nerve.

The win ensures India keep their bid to become the first side to successfully defend the T20 World Cup and also the first nation to lift the trophy on home soil alive when the final rolls around on March 8 in Ahmedabad.

Yet, beyond the celebrations, India's march to the final carries a sense of eerie familiarity for fans who remember the team's last quest to win a World Cup crown on home soil that began with similar promise.

The Last Time India Took This Road

The last time India mounted a World Cup campaign on home soil was during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Back then, the Men in Blue also took the Wankhede route to the final, facing New Zealand in the semifinals.

In 2023, Rohit Sharma's team arrived in the semifinals unbeaten in the tournament, winning all nine of their group stage games. Riding on centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, the team posted a mammoth total of 397/4 for New Zealand to chase.

ALSO READ | Swing It Like Sayali: India's Satghare Claims Maiden Test Wicket With A Cracker Vs Australia — Watch

While the Kiwis lost early wickets in the powerplay, Darryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson stitched together a 181-run partnership for the third wicket to keep them in the game, Mitchell went on to score 134 off just 119 balls before ultimately becoming the fifth victim of Mohammed Shami, who was excellent on the night - a fact reflected by his stunning figures of 7/57.

The Parallels With 2026

While India have not gone unbeaten in the 2026 T20 World Cup, they have still dominated the tournament, winning seven of their eight matches with the only defeat coming against South Africa in the Super 8 stage.

At Wankhede last night, India again posted a commanding semifinal total. Riding on Sanju Samson's dominant 89 and Shivam Dube's quickfire 43, India piled up 253/7 - the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup semifinal.

In a striking parallel, Bethell's counterattacking century echoed Mitchell's resistance for New Zealand in the 2023 semifinal. And once again, it was a pacer in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, who played a key role in stifling the chase.

While his figures of 1/33 may not appear eye-catching, Bumrah's spell proved crucial in the context of the game. The Indian pace spearhead conceded just eight runs in the 16th over and six in the 18th, slowing England's momentum at a critical stage of the chase.

Travis Head.

Photo Credit: PTI

The Potential Banana Peel At Ahmedabad

These parallels, however, serve as a painful reminder for Indian fans of how quickly dominance can unravel in a World Cup final.

In 2023, India entered the title clash in Ahmedabad unbeaten and widely considered favourites after a flawless campaign. But Australia produced a disciplined bowling performance backed by an excellent fielding display to restrict them to just 240 on a pitch that was always going to get better for the team batting second.

Travis Head's century fired Australia to a dominant six-wicket win with seven overs to spare, silencing a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The setting will be familiar this time around as India return to the same venue three years later carrying the momentum of another strong tournament and the confidence of a commanding semifinal victory in Mumbai.

Yet if the memory of 2023 offers any lesson, it is that World Cup finals rarely follow any script. For India, the challenge in Ahmedabad will be ensuring that a campaign defined by consistency and control does not once again unravel at the final hurdle.

ALSO READ | Squash: Indian Open Returns To Mumbai As Ramit Tandon Seeks Redemption In PSA Copper Event

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.