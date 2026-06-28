England Beat Panama 2-0, Croatia Edge Ghana To Reach FIFA World Cup Round Of 32

England sealed top spot in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L with a 2-0 win over Panama, while Croatia secured second place after a 2-1 victory over Ghana to book their places in the Round of 32.

England will face DR Congo in the Round of 32 after finishing as Group L winners. Croatia progressed as runners-up and will meet Portugal. Ghana finished third in the group and will take on Group K winners Colombia.

Bellingham, Kane Lead England Past Panama

England struggled to turn possession into goals for more than an hour despite controlling the game against Panama in New Jersey.

Marcus Rashford forced an early save from Orlando Mosquera, while Jordan Pickford denied Jose Rodriguez before half-time. Kane and Rashford also threatened before the break, but England could not find the breakthrough.

Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, turning in a Bukayo Saka corner. Five minutes later, the Real Madrid midfielder crossed for Harry Kane, who headed home his 11th FIFA World Cup goal to become England's outright leading scorer in World Cup history.

England manager Thomas Tuchel made five changes to the side that drew with Ghana, but his team did not find its rhythm until the second half. Bellingham's goal and assist ensured England finished top of Group L.

Jordan Henderson also made history late in the match by becoming the first England player to appear at four FIFA World Cups.

Vlašić Winner Sends Croatia Through

Croatia booked their place in the Round of 32 with a 2-1 victory over Ghana after Nikola Vlašić scored the winner late in the second half.

Petar Sučić put Croatia ahead in the 31st minute with a long-range strike. Ghana levelled in the 73rd minute through debutant Derrick Luckassen after a VAR review confirmed he was onside.

Luka Modrić then delivered the decisive corner in the 83rd minute and Vlašić headed home to seal second place in Group L.

Croatia needed only a draw to progress and controlled much of the first half before Ghana improved after the interval. Luckassen's equaliser briefly revived Ghana's hopes, but Modrić, playing his first full 90 minutes of the tournament, became the oldest player to register a World Cup assist with the delivery for Vlašić's winner.

The defeat left Ghana third in Group L and set up a Round of 32 meeting with Group K winners Colombia.

Also Read: Portugal Vs Colombia Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Score As Both Teams Reach World Cup Round Of 32

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